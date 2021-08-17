New CEO for Primedia Group













Jonathan Procter is the new group CEO of the Primedia Group. Procter joins the Primedia Group from the Antenna Group, a privately-owned international technology, media and entertainment company with a leading presence in Central and Eastern Europe, where he held the position of group managing director. He has over 30 years of experience in the Media sector.

“Jonathan’s extensive media experience in Africa and Europe has qualified him to lead the next stage of the Group’s growth strategy. We will all benefit from his innovative outlook and his global insights on media. The Board is delighted Jonathan has joined us to lead the team at Primedia,” said chairman of the Primedia Board and acting group CEO, Phumzile Langeni.

Procter said he was pleased to be returning to South Africa and was “looking forward to supporting the growth of the Primedia Group and its leading position in a fast-evolving media landscape. I have been impressed by Primedia’s digital innovation that enhances advertiser, consumer and listener value propositions. I am passionate about developing talent and will continue to create an environment where excellence can thrive in all the brands of the Group”.

Langeni said one of Procter’s key responsibilities would be to continue and enhance a transformation strategy that supports the long-term sustainability of Primedia and reflects the society in which we operate, and to anchor our leading position in the media and broadcasting industry. “His drive for innovation, prioritisation of inclusive development opportunities, and his leadership track record is tailor-made for Primedia right now, as the Group faces increased competition from international digital media platforms that target our audiences and our advertisers.”

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.