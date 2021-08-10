Primedia Outdoor augments Huawei Joburg Day by increasing reach across network













[PRESS OFFICE] For the first time ever, Huawei Joburg Day was streamed live across multiple Urban Digital LED screens in Primedia Outdoor’s network in Johannesburg.

The event, which took place on Friday, 28 May 2021, achieved a significant brand presence by driving commuters to listen to 947 or watch the free event on YouTube on their mobile phones, in their homes, their cars or their backyards.

“OOH is a key media platform used to drive people online,” says Peter Lindstrom, sales executive at Primedia Outdoor, “and the use of Primedia Outdoor’s digital billboards allowed for big brand presence for Huawei Joburg Day to get people online and engage with the live event in the comfort of their chosen environment.”

Primedia Outdoor provided an omnichannel approach to the campaign, seamlessly integrating state-of-the-art digital assets and dynamic capabilities harnessed by the latest technology, to deliver an engaging and memorable outdoor media promotion with 947 and Huawei.

For one week prior to the event, Primedia Outdoor promoted the event across all its digital assets in the roadside and rank environments to let audiences know about the exciting online event coming soon. Then, on the day of the event, performances from renowned artists such as GoodLuck, Mi Casa and Jesse Clegg, to name a few, were broadcast via live streaming across nine of the UDN screens that on a weekly basis deliver over 669,019 impressions.

In addition, the event generated more than 21,000 YouTube views and 10 000+ TikTok Live views within 10 minutes. Broadcasting the event simultaneously via terrestrial radio, digital streaming, YouTube, TikTok Live and Primedia Outdoor’s various assets made the event the first of its kind in the South African entertainment industry.

Collaboration across media offerings

Primedia Outdoor’s Digital Urban Network includes 12 screens located in Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town and East London. The functionality used for Huawei Joburg Day with 947 forms part of our Dynamic Digital offering which offers opportunities for:

PDOOH – Programmatic digital out of home

Dynamic messaging triggered by weather-based applications including pollen and air pollution.

Live sports score updates and/or event streaming in real-time.

Social Wall featuring live feeds from social media platforms displayed on digital out-of-home assets.

Radio-to-Road, a multi-channel solution that enables audio and visual channel synchronicity.

Prime (i) Road (anonymous vehicle recognition) ideal for target specific messaging.

