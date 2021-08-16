RIP: Covid-19 takes HOT102.7FM’s head of news, Ragani Achary













HOT 102.7FM’s head of news and news anchor on Joburg’s Hottest Breakfast, Ragani Achary, passed away due to Covid-19 on Sunday afternoon.

“Ragani was a treasured colleague and the entire HOT 102.7FM family are devastated at her passing,” said Lloyd Madurai, managing director of HOT 102.7. “We have lost a very dear colleague and friend, someone who was loved by all at the station and respected by her peers in the industry.”

Madurai said Achary brought an element of professionalism to her work and in particular to the station’s news reportage, introducing external reporters whose contributions added substantial value to the news bulletins.

“She was also known for her quick wit and for being a key member of Joburg’s Hottest Breakfast. We are thankful for the time we had with her, for her contribution to the station and for her commitment. We will remember her very fondly and miss her,” he added.

“We extend our condolences to her husband Mark, her sons, Bradley and Kiren, whom we will hold in our thoughts and prayers that they may find comfort at this time of immense sadness.”

