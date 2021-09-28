Awards Wrap: Loeries finalists revealed, Next Generation Awards winners, Boniswa Pezisa is jury president 2021 – Pendoring e tjhunwa ke Hollard













The Loeries reveals 2021 finalists

The list is exhaustive, so to see the finalists in Media Innovation, Print Communication, Radio & Audio, Shared Value, Student Awards and Young Creatives, click here.

The Awards announcements will be broadcast in Ster Kinekor cinemas in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban on Wedesday 20th and Thursday 21st October. This is the only place to see the announcements and winning work so book your tickets now! Ticket sales close on 8 October and you can book single tickets or entire cinemas.

Flow Communications scoops five awards at 2021 New Generation Awards

Flow Communications (www.flowsa.com) continues to be recognised for its expertise in communications, media and digital innovation by being honoured with five awards at the 2021 New Generation Social and Digital Media Awards – including a coveted gold award for blogging excellence.

In addition, Flow was part of the team that helped put together the hybrid New Generation awards ceremony, which was hosted at the Dome Hybrid Studios in Johannesburg on 23 September 2021 and simultaneously streamed to an online audience.

Now in their ninth year, the New Generation Awards continue to celebrate South African creative agencies for their innovative use of social and digital media.

“It’s such wonderful news that we’ve won five awards for four clients: the South African Presidency, the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation, Heartlines and Maropeng. This is truly an affirmation of the hard work and industry expertise we invest in our bouquet of services such as web development, content marketing, design and social media,” said Tara Turkington, CEO of Flow Communications.

Added Flow managing director, Tiffany Turkington-Palmer, “We are particularly proud to have produced this excellent work during the Covid-19 pandemic, which brought with it a lot of challenges, compelling us to be agile, adapt and embrace new ways of doing things.”

Blogging Excellence by an Agency: Gold for Flow Communications/Maropeng: Maropeng blogs

Best Social Media Reach from an Event: Silver for The South African Presidency/Flow Communications: The 2021 State of the Nation Address

Bronze for the Desmond Tutu International Peace Lecture/Flow Communications: Desmond Tutu International Peace Lecture

Blogging Excellence: Silver for Maropeng/Flow Communications: Maropeng blogs

Best Corporate Website: Bronze for Heartlines/Flow Communications: Heartlines website

Flume wins at the 2021 Supersonic New Generation Awards

The 2021 Supersonic New Generation Awards was held on the 23rd of September 2021 and celebrated the digital excellence and achievements of South African agencies and corporates. On the evening, Flume Digital Marketing & PR took home several honours.

Nominated in six categories, Flume won two Silver awards in the Best Virtual Reality Marketing Campaign and Most Innovative Use of Social Media and Digital Media by a Corporate for the Woolworths Easter Campaign. It’s a remarkable achievement considering the high standards and competitiveness of the categories and entries.

Discussing the impressive win, Flume Managing Director Jacques Du Bruyn was delighted by his team’s efforts and the overall value these campaigns added to their clients. “I’m incredibly proud of what the Flume team has achieved and of course thankful for our amazing clients. None of this can be achieved without great client-agency partnerships”, he said.

Boniswa Pezisa announced as Jury President 2021 – Pendoring e tjhunwa ke Hollard

The Pendoring e tjhunwa ke Hollard Awards have announced their jury for 2021, starting with Loeries Hall of Fame-r, Boniswa Pezisa as Jury President. Now executive director at Mediology, Pezisa is a proud MzansiGlot speaking Sesotho, Setswana, isiZulu and isiXhosa.

“We have a stellar jury this year to review our record number of entries,” says Eben Keun, Pendoring’s GM, “We have steadily increased entries since we took over management of the awards, while also working to drive them into a more inclusive and diverse space. This year, we have reached a new record high, which is indicative really of South Africa embracing and celebrating the use of our indigenous languages more and more in all communication.”

The jury members are:

Sanele Ngubane – CD of Toasted Samish

Ntando Msibi – Senior Copywriter, Joe Public United

Vumile Mavumengwana – CD of VM DSGN

Bonolo Modise – Creative Fixer and Creative Director

Seth Beukes – Senior AD, WPP Team Liquid

Coenraad Grebe – CD, Halo

Sunshine Shibambo – Owner, Cheri Yase Kasi

Sibusiso Sitole – CEO, The Odd Number

Dillion Phiri – Festival Curator, Fak’ugesi / Tshimologong Precinct

Jabulani Sigege – ECD, Wunderman Thompson

Richardt Strydom – Digital Brand Custodian Manager, Black Khaki Brand Communicators

Terry McKenna – ECD, The Odd Number

Lilian van der Merwe – CD, Independent

Khuthala Gala Holten – Co-MD, Joe Public United

Tumi Sethebe – ECD, The Riverbed Agency

Tshepo Tumahole – Copywriter, Joe Public United

Tshepo Mogorosi – Creative Group Head, Joe Public United

Justice Mukheli – Film Director, Romance Films

Mpumi Ngwenya – Founder / CD, 88 Eleven Concepts

Lufuno Mavhungu – CD, Independent

Simone Bosman – Founder, OsuCreative

Tshegofatso Phetlhe – CD, VMLY&R

Pendoring’s campaign this year focuses on the importance of developing multilingualism in society.

SABC scoops eight awards at the fifth edition of the Royalty Soapie Awards

The award ceremony took place on 18 September 2021 at the Radisson Hotel and Convention Centre and the glamorous event will be broadcast on SABC1 on Saturday, the 2 October 2021 at 19:30.

The prestigious gala event was hosted by talented actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa and popular comedian and radio personality, Felix Hlophe. TV and radio personality Candice Modiselle handled the red-carpet duties.

SABC winners are:

CATEGORY RECIPIENT CHANNEL Outstanding Young Performer Ditebogo Ledwaba as Mbali on Generations-The Legacy SABC1 Outstanding Supporting Actress Elizabeth Serunye as Principal Thobakgale on Skeem Saam SABC1 Outstanding Male Villain Vusi Kunene as Jack Mabaso on Generations – The Legacy SABC1 Outstanding Lighting Direction uBettina Wethu SABC1 Viewers’ Choice Most Popular Soapie Skeem Saam SABC1 Outstanding Lead Actor Aubrey Poo as Castro Kamanga on The Estate S3 Outstanding Wardrobe The Estate S3 Outstanding Writing Team The Estate S3

The SABC also congratulates veteran actress Lillian Dube, the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Ogilvy Cape Town and Volkswagen South Africa uplift young and aspiring local artists through #MswenkoChallenge

To launch the new Polo Vivo Mswenko, Volkswagen South Africa, and Ogilvy Cape Town collaborated with some of Mzansi’s hottest creatives, GALXBOY (founded by Thatiso Dube) and Yay Abe (Russell Abrahams) to kickstart a crowd-sourced campaign inspired by the streets of SA and the spirit of “Mswenko”.

‘Mswenko’ is a Zulu expression that implies confidence, vibrance, uniqueness and stylish flair.

VW and their creative agency partner, Ogilvy invited the people of Mzansi to join the #MswenkoChallenge, showcasing their unique interpretation of local flavour and umswenko. From unique rap freestyles to vibrant designs, local aspiring artists participated in their numbers, with over 300 entries from every corner of Mzansi.

The campaign unearthed a new community of creatives and fans, who felt seen by the brand.

Three overall winners were selected from the 15 finalists of the #MswenkoChallenge, who each walked away with Superbalist vouchers, a limited-edition print by Yay Abe, merchandise by GALXBOY, as well as the opportunity to have their artistic work showcased on the Volkswagen platforms.

Camilla Clerke, executive creative director at Ogilvy Cape Town, said, “Ogilvy is honoured to have been involved in a campaign of this nature, which gives a platform to local talent, to showcase and amplify their work.”

First-place winner, Best J Ncube, stood out amongst the entries, leading Volkswagen to help pave the way forward for his creative journey, in a way that paid tribute to the brand’s ‘Drive Local, and Support Local’ ambitions.

As such, Ncube and Yay Abe were partnered with The Pro Shop to bring to life their unique designs in the form of a limited-edition, locally made streetwear range that was made available to the public for purchase, from 03 August 2021, exclusively through VW’s online lifestyle store. The range is locally designed, and locally-inspired-by the streets of SA, and the new Polo Vivo ‘Mswenko’, and most importantly, locally produced, bringing the best of local together.

Meredith Kelly, Head of Marketing, Volkswagen South Africa, said: “Volkswagen has always been committed to moving people forward – on the road and in their ambitions – and under this philosophy VWSA has remained passionate about supporting local talent, individuals and businesses under our ‘Drive Local’ ambitions and campaigns.”

To shop or view the two limited-edition merchandise collections created by Yay Abe and Best J Ncube, visit the VW Lifestyle store here.

