Awards Wrap: Media24’s Kayla Alexander makes INMA’s 30 Under 30 Awards list, Loeries and Facebook to deliver the Analysis of Gender Representation First Edition, Hollard is headline sponsor of Pendorings













The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media industry.

Media24’s Kayla Alexander cracks nod in INMA’s 30 Under 30 Awards



The International News Media Association (INMA) has unveiled its list of 30 young professionals worldwide judged rising stars in the news media industry for 2021. This is the second year INMA has run this global competition.

Media24/Netwerk24.com’s Kayla Alexander, head of audience development, cracked the nod in the ‘leadership’ category. “I believe that my ability to spot and determine trends and deeply understand user behaviour, as well as my social awareness within political and social spaces, makes me a compassionate, innovative, and dynamic leader that will take a linear approach to leadership,” said Alexander.



The ’30 Under 30 Awards’ competition is part of INMA’s Young Professionals Initiative and received 133 applicants in July and August. Members of the association’s Young Professionals Committee reviewed applications and voted on six award recipients in five categories: Advertising, Audience, Content, Leadership, and Product.



Criteria for selection included being under 30 years of age, early career achievements, insights into innovation, ability to influence, and likely management skills.



“It’s the second year we are awarding and lifting up 30 global talents in the media industry under 30 years, and I am both impressed and personally inspired by this year’s group of aspiring stars,” said Mari-Marthe Aamold, chair of the committee overseeing the INMA Young Professionals Initiative as well as general manager and CFO of Bergens Tidende and Stavanger Aftenblad in Norway.

Loeries partners with Facebook to deliver the Analysis of Gender Representation First Edition

The Loeries, Africa and the Middle East’s premiere creative festival, has released its inaugural research into gender representation in advertising across the African continent. Advertising plays an important role in shaping societal identity which is why the research is designed to deliver the insights needed to ensure stronger positive representation of both men and women in advertising across the continent. Facebook partnered with the Loeries to support the creation and delivery of the report as part of its commitment to supporting diversity and inclusion initiatives.

“If we want to eliminate harmful stereotypes in our industry, we need to stop thinking it is someone else’s job. Creating long-term and meaningful change requires collective action,” highlights Elizma Nolte, Head of Marketing at Facebook Africa, “Partners such as the Loerie Awards are key to this and we look forward to continuing to support their work, as well as collaborate with brands and agencies to highlight this issue and create practical ways to address it.”

Entries into the 2020 Loeries Film category were analysed to derive the insights that are shared in the research report. A total of 412 films were analysed using gender representation as key criteria with a long-term of goal building a normative database with insights ranging from gender to race representation. The research methodology was designed to focus on screen and speaking time, by gender, and further analysed across different verticals such as financial services, consumer packaged goods and retail.

A key take-out was the discovery that overall speaking time was dominated by men with 61% of the speaking time versus a mere 30% for women. Men also enjoyed 57% of the onscreen time compared to 43% for women. The disparity between onscreen time and speaking time for women highlights the challenge of some communication deferring to a primarily male viewpoint in the brand communication. The following is a summary of the research results:

“This research is an opportunity for us to look at the way we communicate and find opportunities to be more representative,” says Loeries CEO, Preetesh Sewraj, “Facebook Africa’s support has been invaluable in helping highlight the need for such insights and supporting the research to the point of delivery.”

The research is being made freely available to the brand communication industry and various stakeholders. A copy of the research can be downloaded at loeries.com.

The Loeries partners with Primedia Broadcasting

When it comes to creativity and results, the Loeries Radio and Audio category partnership with Primedia Broadcasting leads the way in innovative audio solutions.

Preetesh Sewraj, CEO of the Loeries says “The partnership with Primedia Broadcasting will ensure that this category receives strong support from a major player in this space, which ultimately benefits everyone engaged with radio”.

Featured in the Loeries Creative Week progamme is Carl Wastie, host of the afternoon drive show on Kfm 94.5. Apart from being host of Cape Town’s favourite drive home show, he’s a well-known television presenter, copywriter, MC, music fanatic and professional brainstormer. Effective communication through creativity is just his thing. With a degree in Psychology and a Masters in wit, Carl is famous for his mohawk as well as his in-depth understanding of how to make client brands stand out on-air.

Also featured in the Loeries Awards announcements, is Thando Thabethe, aka Thabooty, host of ‘947 Afternoon Drive with Thando’. Together with co-host Alex Caige, they bring real connections, big interviews and lots of heart to the Joburg conversation.

Loeries In memoriam: In honour of those that we have lost

The Loeries would like to ensure that we pay a fitting tribute to those that we have lost but we cannot achieve this without your help.

If you know of anyone who has passed on in the past two years, be it from COVID or any other reason, then please share the following with us:

Name of the person we have lost.

Their designation (and company/agency)

A high-resolution portrait image (Ideally in black & white).

Please send these details to fightthegoodfight@loeries.com by 12:00 on 6 October 2021, and we will include them in our tribute which will honour their fight for creative excellence.

The Loeries celebrates 10 years of support from DStv Media Sales

The award-winning and globally recognised media sales company, DStv Media Sales, has renewed its partnership with the Loeries for 2021 marking a decade of support for the premier awards which recognise, reward, inspire and foster creative excellence across Africa and the Middle East.

“We are proud to be associated with the Loeries for the past 10 years as we believe excellent work should be celebrated given the wealth of talent on the continent and the Middle East. Creativity is the engine driving businesses, and we have seen its importance more pronounced during the COVID-19 pandemic where world class work has been produced,” said Fahmeedah Cassim-Surtee, CEO DStv Media Sales.

DStv Media Sales is sponsoring the Film and Film Crafts category which includes TV & cinema commercials, Online film, TV trailers and content promos, Other screens, branded content, music videos, and Film crafts.

The Loeries will be held in the City of Cape Town this year. The festival will be held from Wednesday, 20 October to Saturday, 23 October.

Hollard is headline sponsor of the 2021 Pendoring Awards

Hollard, South Africa’s largest privately-owned insurance group, is the new headline sponsor of the Pendoring Awards, which celebrate creative excellence across all South African indigenous languages.

Hollard’s partnership with the Pendoring Awards coincides with UNESCO’s launch of the Global Task Force for Making a Decade of Action for Indigenous Languages (2022-2032). The initiative aims to raise global awareness of indigenous languages in communities at international, regional, and national levels as well as plans to mobilise resources for their preservation, revitalisation, and promotion.

“This is the second year we are partnering with the Pendorings, and the first as the headline sponsor. Partnerships like this are at the heart of our business and enable us to create and secure better futures for many South Africans. We’re thrilled to be a part of this transformative initiative and to celebrate those brands and agencies that have embraced and harnessed the richness of our heritage and diversity to get their message across,” said Heidi Brauer, chief marketing officer at Hollard.

Hollard has a deep history of partnering with brands that share its vision, and of celebrating South Africa’s unique and beautiful diversity – the company has actively included many of South Africa’s indigenous languages in its advertising and communication and has always retained a South African flavour.

Hollard is currently sharing its advertising space with 12 uniquely South African SMMEs, in a bid to boost the backbone of the country’s economy.

“By promoting and encouraging more South Africans to use indigenous languages in their communications we believe we will contribute to the creation of a more inclusive society that benefits everyone,” she said.

Oliver’s U-Studio wins at Supersonic New Generation Awards

In-house digital agency Oliver South Africa has won two awards at the recent Supersonic New Generation Awards for Unilever’s Shield and Aromat brands.

This year the Supersonic New Generation Awards received a record number of entries from corporates, agencies and individuals.

Oliver’s inside agency for Unilever, U-Studio, received two bronze awards at the ceremony for the Shield and Aromat brands including: Best Integrated Marketing Campaign by an agency for Shield’s ‘Move More at Home’ campaign and Best Augmented Reality Campaign for Aromat’s ‘Comedy Club Season 2.

Theo Spencer – Managing Partner for U-Studio Africa says: “In just a couple of years, our inside agency for Unilever has seen meteoric global success with an approach focused on creating networks and drawing on those to help work on brands with more creative diversity.”

“Winning awards like the New Gen awards is testament to how well our collaborative efforts and on-site success with Unilever is working,” he adds. “Our U-Studio is truly global as we tap into the capabilities of partner U-Studios which results in vibrant and interesting content.”

