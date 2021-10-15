MultiChoice heralded on 2021 Fortune Change the World list













MultiChoice is one of three African companies to make Fortune magazine’s 2021 Fortune Change the World list. It highlights 100 companies world-wide that have made a positive social or environmental impact through their profit-making strategy and operations.

“MultiChoice is a leading video entertainment business in Africa and has been operating successfully across the continent for more than 30 years. We have long been committed to making a significant and lasting impact in the communities in which we operate, so we can empower them to grow. Being listed by Fortune is confirmation that we are living our purpose to Enrich Lives. We hope this recognition will shine a light on some of these important initiatives,” said CEO Calvo Mawela.

MultiChoice recently published its Social Impact Report which details the initiatives the company is driving and the impact of those initiatives on communities throughout 50 countries across Africa.

These include using the DStv platform for social good, being connected and in touch with communities, creating opportunities, supporting and growing entrepreneurs, diversity, growing the continent’s talent pipeline and telling African stories.

This year’s list includes 28 companies from the United States and Canada; 10 from Asia and the Middle East; eight from Europe; and three each from Africa and Latin America.

Four key factors are considered when choosing companies:

Measurable social impact: The reach, nature, and durability of the company’s impact.

The reach, nature, and durability of the company’s impact. Business results: The benefit the socially impactful work brings to the company.

The benefit the socially impactful work brings to the company. Degree of innovation: How innovative the company’s effort is relative to that of others in its industry and whether other companies have followed its example or partnered with it.

How innovative the company’s effort is relative to that of others in its industry and whether other companies have followed its example or partnered with it. Corporate integration: How integral the initiative is to a company’s overall strategy, and how well that strategy is communicated through the ranks and elsewhere.

The initial assessment of nominees is conducted in partnership with Shared Value Initiative, a global platform for organisations seeking business solutions to social challenges. A team of journalists from Fortune then investigates each of the nominees independently. The final list is selected and ranked by the editors of Fortune.

To learn more, read the Group’s 2021 Social Impact Report here.

