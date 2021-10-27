Safeguarding your window to the world on World Day for Audiovisual Heritage













The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) joins its counterparts worldwide today (27 October) in marking World Day for Audiovisual Heritage, a key initiative of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), in collaboration with the Coordinating Council of Audiovisual Archives Associations (CCAAA).

Commemorated for some 15 years as a global observance day, World Day for Audiovisual Heritage highlights the importance of preserving audiovisual materials as a documentary heritage for current and future generations. Particularly in periods of upheaval and disaster, such as in the current COVID-19 pandemic, there is an urgent need for access to such a knowledge resource, providing us with a greater understanding of and giving context to the world and its challenges.

Despite considerable work being done in South Africa and globally by audiovisual organisations and archivists to protect this invaluable ‘memory’, much has already been lost due to, amongst other factors, neglect, destruction, decay, lack of resources and technological obsolescence. As a result, the survival of this irreplaceable heritage is exceptionally vulnerable, with estimates of no more than 10 to 15 years left for audiovisual records to be digitized in order to prevent further loss.

“South Africa is privileged to have an enviable heritage of audiovisual materials, from sound recordings through to television and film footage, that provide us with insight into our country’s unique history and rich cultural and social diversity,” commented Nadia Bulbulia, NAB Executive Director. “As highlighted by the Day’s theme, “Your Window to the World”, audiovisual materials give us access to important historical developments, events and voices, enabling us to have a greater appreciation of our national identity. In particular, audiovisual material has and continues to play a crucial role in consolidating and documenting the diverse memories of marginalized communities and sectors of our society.

‘’Fortunately, in recent years, digitization has not only transformed the audiovisual industry with regard to content generation and distribution, but has also offered considerable potential for preservation of audio and video media, overcoming challenges such as short material life and obsolescence.

“The NAB acknowledges the importance of preserving and safeguarding such a priceless resource and ensuring that it’s available both to the public now and to future generations.”

