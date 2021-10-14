TLC celebrates its 10th birthday of entertaining South Africa













[PARTNER CONTENT] Discovery Network’s flagship channel – TLC South Africa – is set to honour having been on air in South Africa for 10 years. To celebrate this decade of bringing tears, smiles, and laughter to homes across the country, the channel is headed on a trip down memory lane, filled with the best of the ‘Oh My Goodness’ moments, as well as exciting offerings for fans of the channel – a reminder of why TLC is the Number 1 lifestyle channel on the continent.

To kick off its birthday month in style, TLC will treat viewers to two weeks of nostalgia by offering them another chance to watch fan favourites such as: Gypsy Weddings, Honey Boo Boo and I Didn’t Know I Was Pregnant.



TLC lovers can also look forward to new shows and new seasons with the stars they love including:

Toddlers & Tiaras: Where are they now? catching up with their favourite toddler beauty queens, who are now young women

Everyone’s favourite realm traveller, Theresa Caputo, as the new season of Long Island Medium: There in Spirit hits our screens in November

The tale of the couples in the binge-worthy 90 Day franchise is complex and filled with plenty of obstacles, but now the couples have to compete with each other in the first ever – 90 day Fiance: Love Games

TLC has a show for everyone; our audiences turn to their televisions to seek comfort, solutions and inspiration. Each of our viewers has an unforgettable memory, heart-warming moment or special connection with our shows and the growth of the channel has surpassed all expectations.

TLC remains the flagship channel for Discovery with an impressive share of 1.13%. It consistently ranks within the top 25 channels across total TV and premiere episodes frequently achieve over 100k viewers from our loyal viewers.

Africa has been an important market for Discovery for more than 20 years, and we look forward to the next 10 years as we hope to continue to collaborate and engage with South African audiences” says Anouska Widdess, Senior Director TLC and Channel Operations and head of content for TLC in South Africa.

Viewers can join the birthday celebrations on social media by sharing their favourite TLC moments by using the hashtag #10YearsOfTLC and stand a chance to win awesome prizes.

Take a look at the jam-packed schedule below, and make sure you’re free from 9:25 am on the 1st of November for a two-week trip down memory lane with fan favourites:

Gypsy Weddings

Toddlers & Tiaras

Breaking Amish

Honey Boo Boo

Jon & Kate

Our Little Family

My Giant Life

I Didn’t Know I Was Pregnant

My Teen Is Pregnant and So AM I

Stay up to date on the latest updates by following TLC on their Facebook page.

For media enquiries, contact:

DiscoverySA@mcsaatchi.com

