Accenture, King James Group acquisition deal finalised













The King James Group is now fully owned by global professional services company, Accenture. The deal, announced in September, has gone been finalised.

When Accenture’s acquisition was announced, it said the move demonstrated the company’s continued investment in bringing best-in-class thinking, capabilities and innovation to its clients across the continent.

At the time, managing director in South Africa, Hadyn Townshend, said, “To succeed today, our clients must create unified brand experiences that make their customers’ lives easier and more meaningful. King James Group’s creativity and strength in driving marketing and communications that result in brand equity, will meet our clients’ demands for a single partner with seamless offerings across marketing, commerce and experience,” said Haydn Townsend, Accenture Interactive’s managing director for South Africa.

Announcing the completion of its acquisitions, Accenture said in a press release that the King James Group’s team of 300 highly skilled creative and brand experts joining Accenture Interactive in South Africa bring “best-in-class thinking, capabilities and innovation to organizations across the continent”.

The agency strengthens Accenture Interactive’s focus in putting creativity at the centre of experience-led transformation to drive relevance and growth for its clients.

