Flow Communications achieves B-BBEE Level 1 rating













Flow Communications has achieved a Level 1 broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE) rating.

“We are delighted that we’ve achieved the best B-BBEE rating possible,” said Flow CEO Tara Turkington. “Our clients now have the benefit of working with a Level 1 service provider, and getting 135% supplier recognition for their investment in the agency’s communications and marketing services. This also opens up doors for new clients to work with Flow.

“We take B-BBEE ratings seriously, and I would like to thank the Flow team for their ongoing commitment to transformation, diversity and inclusion. This is a notable achievement as the B-BBEE rules have become stricter. We are not just paying lip service, and have measures in place to ensure that this spirit infiltrates our work culture and daily lives.”

Bheki Shongwe, chairman of Flow Communications, added: “We have always been committed to transformation and diversity and we are thrilled to have achieved this accolade. We are committed to growing jobs in a country that desperately needs them. Flow embraces both the principles and practice of socio-economic transformation, and we are fully committed to the spirit of diversification that our rating as a Level 1 B-BBEE contributor represents.

“Flow’s transformation agenda is represented throughout the organisation from our ownership, through management, through empowering general staff and through developing new talent with our learnerships, and through ensuring our supplier base is diverse.”

Tiffany Turkington-Palmer, managing director of Flow Communications, said diversity was important to the business not only because it wholeheartedly supported South Africa’s transformation agenda, but because it allowed them to better understand the market and ultimately provide superior service to its clients, and do better work.

“Receiving our level 1 B-BBEE certificate is official recognition that we are at the top of our game in terms of fair and equitable representation. It allows us to empower more people and create more job opportunities, in support of South Africa’s economic recovery and development,” she said.

Flow is 28% black owned. About 70% of Flow’s staff are women, while the company’s management team is 80% female. The agency’s rating is as per the Marketing, Advertising and Communications Sector Code, and remains valid until December 2022.

