Did the TikTok sky-rocket slow down in 2021?

The TikTok app was downloaded 693 million times in 2019, 850 million times in 2020 and 741 million times in 2021. That’s a big fall-off year-on-year (YoY) in terms of downloads. I’m not sure what to make of this fall-off, as it doesn’t make sense in terms of the Y-o-Y growth in annual users and the absolute number of annual users in 2021, unless the Q2-based estimate that was used has ‘thrown a spanner in the works’, as they say. (See below.)

In total, the app has been downloaded more than three billion times since launching in China in 2016 (as Douyin) and then going global as TikTok in 2017.

Annual users have grown from 65 million in 2017 to 133 million in 2018, 381 million in 2019, 700 million in 2020 and one billion users in 2021 (estimates based on Q2 active users). So users are up significantly YoY in 2021, but downloads are down? Maybe there’s a problem with the data or the method of estimating somewhere?

In China alone, over 600 million users access TikTok every day.

In terms of age groups and percentage of users, the 19-29 age group leads (35%). They are followed by: -18 (28%); 39+ (19%); 30-39 (18%).

Market value is estimated at US$350 billion.

The first graph shows the rocketing more clearly.

