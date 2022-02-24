Media Moves: Entries to Radio Awards 2022 open soon, Ziyanda Ngcaba to take helm at Rapid Blue, Clickatell scores $91 million for overseas expansion













The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: It’s time to get amped for the 2022 Radio Awards

The highly anticipated Radio Awards – now in its 12th year – opens for entries on 16 March 2022. For more than a decade The Radio Awards have honoured outstanding achievements in the radio industry, setting a benchmark for all radio stations and broadcasting professionals to strive towards. The 2022 entry categories can be viewed online here: Entries close on 31 May 2022.

After two years of announcing the winners online, this year’s Radio Awards ceremony has moved later in the annual calendar to allow for the best chance to have an in-person, hybrid celebration, while keeping Covid-19 compliance top of mind. The gala dinner with limited physical attendance, while also being streamed live online will take place on 1 October 2022.

Taryn Westoby, head of Arena Events, which owns The Radio Awards,says the programme is dedicated to fairness and integrity and is focused on being a credible, well-judged transparent programme that recognises exceptional and innovative excellence in South African radio, from in-front-of-the mic presenters to behind-the-scenes producers.

“We are delighted to once again host the premier awards programme celebrating the country’s finest talent in radio broadcasting. Radio has played such an important part in keeping people informed and feeling connected during what has been an extremely hard time during the pandemic. Radio remains one of the most accessible platforms for engaging millions of South Africans,” says Westoby.

The Radio Awards programme for 2022 will include two online digital dialogues. The first dialogue will take place during the entry process and will focus on how to create award-winning entries with insights from past judges and winners. The second dialogue will take place after the awards ceremony, to showcase the insights and learnings from the 2022 winners.

The fan favourite My Station competition is back – giving radio audiences the opportunity to vote for their number one South African radio station, with the chance to win a prize to the value of R40,000.

The Bursary Award is a proud initiative of the Radio Awards that aims to build future talent within the radio industry by providing a deserving individual with the right aptitude an opportunity to study further.

Judges for the Radio Awards are selected each year based on their relevant experience and expertise within radio, contributing countless hours of their time to review the station entries. In expanding the diversity of the panel, the organisers welcome suggestions for new judges. Nominations to the judging panel should be directed to Michelle Rodrigues at rodriguesm@arena.africa

Entries open: 16 March 2022

Entries close: 31 May 2022

Awards hybrid event: 1 October 2022

People moves

Ziyanda Ngcaba to drive the future of Rapid Blue following a year of creative success

Ziyanda Ngcaba

The multi-award-winning production house, Rapid Blue, announced today that Ziyanda Ngcaba will take the helm at Rapid Blue from the 1 April, replacing Duncan Irvine, who will step down as CEO after 30 years.

Ngcaba joined Rapid Blue in 2020 as executive producer and business director, stepping up as managing director in April 2021. Since becoming MD, Ngcaba has worked closely with Irvine to build Rapid Blue’s extensive slate. During her time in this role, Rapid Blue have produced the seventh season of SAFTA award-winning production, Come Dine With Me South Africa and new 10-part original series, Homegrown Tastes South Africa, which follows South African award-winning chef and TV personality Lorna Maseko on a journey to discover South Africa’s homegrown cuisine, for BBC Lifestyle, plus, the third season of the smash hit Celebrity Game Night for E! and a second season of Family Feud SA hosted by Steve Harvey for eTV. The year has also seen Rapid Blue facilitate the Nigeria shoots for Warner Brothers’ Bob Hearts Abishola which has been renewed for a 4th season in the US and produce the second season ofAfrica’s Business Heroes,the Jack Ma Foundation’s flagship philanthropic program in Africa to support entrepreneurs.

With over 20 years’ experience in the television industry, her previous roles at eMedia Investments and SABC has seen Ngcaba take the lead in driving award winning television shows in the scripted space, including Rhythm City, Scandal and Imbewu.

Chris Botha most admired media professional in SA!

Chris Botha

Scopen’s latest Agency Scope South Africa 2021/22 report has identified the strongest media agency leaders in the country, with Park Advertising’s Group MD Chris Botha topping the list of Most Admired Media Agency Professional.

The pandemic over the past two years has tested the mettle of all professionals within the marketing and media space, calling on individuals to be more agile, strategic and pioneering than ever before.

Botha said: “This recognition is really special. The team at Scopen do a great job of staying in touch with what is happening in the media and marketing fraternity, making this award so much more special. I consider myself deeply honoured to be counted amongst such esteemed colleagues as Merissa Himraj, Lwandile Qokweni, Wayne Bishop, Julio Rodriguez and Taryn Hood. I consider all of them friends of mine – they’re very bright people. Our industry is so well poised with such smart leadership at the helm of the various agency groups.”

Strategic relations position for Curro’s Natasha Mkhize

Curro, the JSE listed independent school group, has promoted Natasha Mkhize to executive: strategic relations. Mkhize takes on the role after being the group’s brand manager for a period of three years.

The primary goal of her new role is to manage the Group’s Ruta Sechaba Foundation programme that provides school scholarships, bursaries and awards to qualifying learners at Curro and Curro-managed schools. Through this key position, Mkhize will maintain and grow the portfolio of current donors (including KFC, Capitec, ABSA, PSG, Reatile Foundation Trust, Jones and Wagener Education Trust and Alexandra Education Committee) and drive the academic performance of learners on the programme. She’s also entrusted with advancing the corporate affairs relationships of the Group within the private and public sectors.

SAMRO extends CEO’s contract as search is underway for suitable replacement

The Southern African Music Rights Organisation (SAMRO) has extended the contract of its CEO, Mark Rosin, for a further 10 months, while it seeks a suitable candidate to take over the position.

Rosin has headed up the organisation since February 2020, when he was appointed CEO on a two-year contract. At the time, he was tasked with turning around and rightsizing an ailing SAMRO, with some, at the time, describing it as one of the hardest jobs in the South African music industry.

However, he rose to the challenge and took charge of both the strategic and operational elements of the organisation as SAMRO did not have a COO at the time.

“We are pleased that Mark has agreed to an extension. SAMRO has seen a successful turnaround and significant positive changes that were achieved over the last two years. We have made great strides in removing the shackles of the past and making SAMRO an effective and efficient member-centric organisation,” said SAMRO chairperson Nicholas Maweni.

The board of SAMRO decided to extend Mark’s employment contract so that he is able to conclude the 2021/2022 financial year, which ends in June 2022 and will also give the board enough time to secure a new CEO.

Business moves

Clickatell secures $91 million in oversubscribed series C funding for US expansion and product acceleration

Pieter de Villiers

Clickatell, the CPaaS innovator and Chat Commerce leader, has secured $91 million in their Series C round. This round was led by Arrowroot Capital, with participation from Kennedy Lewis Investment Management, Endeavor Global and Harvest.

Clickatell, which has delivered double-digit profitable growth for several years, will use the Series C capital to scale and expand three key areas: (i) Accelerated development and innovation of its Chat Commerce offering, (ii) Expansion of its footprint in the U.S., and (iii) Scaling of sales and marketing efforts on the back of growing demand from leading brands.

The new capital will also allow the company to significantly grow its engineering skills. It has already earmarked over 200 positions with a strong focus on boosting its African skills complement in the coming months.

“In 2019, Clickatell was the first to launch chat banking, bringing banking services functionality to chat channels. Our successes would not be possible without the trust and collaboration of our customers, some of Africa’s largest and most successful companies in the world,” said Pieter de Villiers, Co-Founder and CEO at Clickatell. “We look forward to working with businesses and financial institutions across the continent to enable Chat Commerce, the future of digital commerce and engagement. Soon, every consumer in Africa will engage family and friends via chat plus connect, interact and transact with the brands they love through their favourite chat platform.”

Exciting new plans for RSG

A brand new breakfast show, Op en Wakker, a first for RSG – has been announced at the station’s special programme planning conference in Auckland Park. The new breakfast show, Op en Wakker, will launch on the 4 April 2022. This programme will broadcast weekdays from 07h00 to 09h00 in the mornings and boast presenters such as Gustav Greyling, Robbie Kruse, Sue Pyler-Slabbert, Blaine Jones and producer André Kunz.

Speaking at the event, Louise Jooste, the station’s business manager expressed the excitement of the RSG team and management on the change, which is in line with radio trends and consumer patterns in a changing media landscape.

The News and Current Affairs show,Monitor will still be on air in the mornings, although an hour shorter. The good news is that a third slot for news and actuality has been created in the late afternoon to keep listeners abreast of the latest news. This new programme will be aired at 17h45 weekdays. The 15 minute programme is complimentary to the very popular Monitor which airs at 06h00 in the mornings and Spektrum at 12h00 in the afternoons. Naweekaktueel which broadcast at 12h00 on Saturdays and Kommentaar at 20h00 on Sunday evenings will continue to drive the weekend’s current affairs discussions. With the introduction of these changes the Praat Saam programme will stand aside.

In addition, a new programme focusing on technology related matters will also be presented on Saturdays at 14h30 as from 2 April. This programme is in line with the rapid advancement and progress of technology which have become an integral part in each persons life.

The station will also introduce an exciting line-up that caters for music lovers. Die beste van on Monday evenings at 21h20 will take the listerners back to popular music of various eras and genres. As part of the station’s strategy to cater for the needs of its jazz enthusiasts, a jazz music programme Jazz op RSG, will be aired on Wednesday evenings at 21:20. This however means that Dis Klassiek will take a break.

A brand new Top-20 music programme on Saturdays at 10h00 will treat listeners to the latest and most popular local songs and artists, as well as take a look at the global hits and music trends on digital platforms.

Sunday morning favourites will be maintained with a live broadcast between 06h00 and 09h00 from the Sea Point studio with Anthea Fredericks and Lizelle de Bruin as from 3 April. Binnekamer will focus on spiritual actuality and music. This live program will enhance interaction between listeners and presenters.

A few new voices will be heard on air from 2 April with the start of the new financial year when RSG’s program changes take place. The full programme schedule will also be available on RSG’s website, www.rsg.co.za.

Meta launches Reels on Facebook and new ways for creators to make money across sub-Saharan Africa

Meta is expanding the availability of Facebook Reels (//bit.ly/3p8lc9w) for iOS and Android to more than 20 countries across sub-Saharan Africa. Meta is also introducing better ways to help creators to earn money, new creation tools and more places to watch and create Facebook Reels.

Prior to this launch Reels was available on Facebook in India, Mexico, Canada, the U.S, and is now available across sub-Saharan Africa in: Zimbabwe, Zambia, Uganda, Tanzania, Swaziland, South Africa, Seychelles, Senegal, Rwanda, Nigeria, Namibia, Mali, Malawi, Lesotho, Kenya, Guinea, Ghana, Cape Verde, Cameroon, Burkina Faso.

Commenting on the launch Nunu Ntshingila, regional director for sub-Saharan Africa at Meta, said: “We’ve seen that video now accounts for almost all of the time people spend on Facebook and Instagram, and Reels is our fastest growing content format by far. This is why we’re focused on making Reels the best way for creators to get discovered, connect with their audience, and earn money. We also want to make it fun and easy for people to find and share relevant and entertaining content.”

Ogilvy remains No1 Best Agency & Ideal Agency, according to South Africa’s senior marketers and agency professionals

In Scopen’s new report, Ogilvy has been recognised as the overall Best Agency in SA, scoring the highest in “Innovation, Digital & Business Transformation”, “Integrated Services”, “Account Service” followed by “Effective Creativity” and “Strategic Planning”.

Ogilvy is also perceived as the most Ideal Agency to work with by South African professionals. Ogilvy has held both positions already, from the previous survey done in 2019.

“Our ability to re-invent ourselves and adapt our offering to our clients’ needs has always been in our DNA,” said Mathieu Plassard, chief client officer. “From being the first major agency to establish an interactive capability in 1981 (Ogilvy Interactive, then Ogilvy One) to leading the integration agenda in the 2000’s and now being able to intersect our various expertise in advertising, brand and content, digital & social performance, pr & influence, health & wellness, or design to build bespoke solutions.”

Additionally, Ogilvy ranked #3 in “Black Empowerment & Transformation” (and best global network) a tribute to the long-standing and continued investment in transforming the industry. Ogilvy – a level 1 B-BBBEE and 51% black owned agency – proudly includes 83 of its black employees as shareholders.

Unwrap Media helps brands cut through the clutter and connect with customers

Brands face an enormous challenge when trying to get their messages through an increasingly cluttered space – both online and in the real world. Unwrap Media has a way to cut through the noise to reach customers using three-dimensional (3D) holographic technology.

“Static billboards have become almost invisible today, people no longer see them, but holographic technology takes advertising to the next level. It also conforms to the way we see the world. We see in 3D so it is natural for us to engage with 3D images. In fact, I have noticed how people cannot walk past a 3D ad in a shopping centre, they have to engage with it,” said Graham Braum, the MD of Unwrap Media.

“Unwrap Media uses Hypervsn technology, which is the world’s first fully integrated 3D holographic display solution in its installations. The technology, which has been proven to raise awareness, enhance branding and increase sales, has many applications – from creating an interactive floor to projecting images that cover South Africa’s tallest building.”

Zimbabwe Newspapers (Zimpapers) partners with APO Group

Zimbabwe’s largest mass media publisher, Zimbabwe Newspapers (Zimpapers) has announced a content partnership with APO Group (www.APO-opa.com), the leading Pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service, which will enable text, images, videos and soundbites distributed by APO Group to be published simultaneously across all of Zimpapers’ 15 news websites.

The agreement provides Zimpapers with free content from all over Africa. APO Group’s content feed includes news from more than 300 multinational companies operating in Africa, along with major international institutions, sporting organizations, and African governments.

For APO Group’s clients, this partnership represents a unique opportunity to get their news in front of the largest public audience in Zimbabwe.

For more than a century, Zimpapers has been the most prominent publisher of mass media in the country, tracing its origins back to 1891. Its suite of titles includes the two largest newspapers by circulation in Zimbabwe: The Herald in Harare, and The Chronicle in Bulawayo.

The Zimpapers name, and the publications in its portfolio, are instantly recognizable to people all over Zimbabwe. Zimpapers operates 15 major news outlets across the print, broadcast and online spectrum.

Nomad Africa seeks investors and partners, juices up online portal

John Akinrinbido

The pan-African magazine focused Nomad Africa has announced a call for investors and partners interested in a stake in the publishing brand; and a comprehensively revamped e-commerce platform. Both moves are strategic steps to unlock intrinsic value and further growth into the future.

The 2012-launched, Sandton, Johannesburg-based magazine has a print distribution span across Africa and globally in digital format.

The investment and partnership thrust were put on hold at the onset of the global pandemic in 2020 till now. As the travel and tourism industry re-emerges from the lockdowns, prospects at the young publication look bright.

“To enhance our editorial appeal as a competitive read in Africa, we realised the need to look beyond our resources; hence we now require solid shareholders, from Africa or internationally,” said John Akinrinbido, chief executive officer.

Invitations are extended mainly to partners and investors who share the same vision of portraying the authentic African story in view to promote tourism in Africa.

Interested investors can email invest@nomadafricamag.com and partners can get in touch using partnerships@nomadafricamag.com.

New communications agency helps bring international attention to forgotten conflicts and wars

SOMEWHERE has launched the world’s first communications agency with a mission to bring forgotten or yet undiscovered wars to the attention of the international community.

The service is simple, yet important: It provides forgotten wars the international attention they need and deserve – because it believes that international attention is vital for any ongoing war to be resolved.

For too long, too many wars have been ignored by the international institutions which hold the keys to resolve them. Despite history having taught us that if ignored local conflicts have a bad tendency of growing into international conflicts.

The cost of inaction could be fatal. Not only for local civilians, but for all of us.

“Our prime goal is therefore – with razor sharp and customized campaigns – to turn any undiscovered, boring and complex war/or conflict anywhere in the world into a gripping story that the international community simply cannot ignore,” sid CEO of SOMEWHERE communications, John Jameson.

Lamar Advertising joins World Out of Home Organization

Lamar Advertising, one of the largest out-of-home advertising companies in the world, has joined the World Out of Home Organization (WOO).

“We are excited to join WOO and get to know our counterparts around the world better,” Lamar chief executive Sean Reilly said. “There’s never been a more promising time to be in the out-of-home industry, and we look forward to collaborating with other members of WOO to realize the potential that is before us all.”

This now means that the three largest OOH companies in the US – Lamar, Outfront Media and Clear Channel are all WOO members and takes our global membership to 135, with representation in over 100 countries across 6 continents. This represents a significant increase from this time last year and there are more new members in the pipeline.

The first pan-African ESG communications agency launches

African entrepreneurs provide a service to a growing business niche.

Mwungano, which means alliance in Swahili, has been created by two communication industry veterans,Sophie Masipa, CEO of Fikira Consulting, and Kwame Senou, founder and managing Director of Holding Opinion & Public (HOP). Today, the pair have joined forces to expand their offering, launching the first specialist pan-African environment, social and governance (ESG) communications agency.

Mwungano ESG will serve companies that are prioritising ESG, to address the complex landscape of issues with an effective and clear communications strategy – and a team of senior specialists to implement it. The agency is based in Johannesburg, South Africa with another office in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

Making moves

Sex in Afrikaans breaks Devilsdorp’s record for most first-day views on Showmax of any Afrikaans title

On Valentine’s Day, 14 February 2022, Showmax audiences fell in love with Sex in Afrikaans, as the eye-opening documentary series set a new record for the most first-day views of any Afrikaans title on Showmax ever, ahead of Devilsdorp. Viewing peaked at 8pm, once everyone had put their kids to bed.

Sex in Afrikaans follows clinical psychologist Bradley R Daniels as he helps four Afrikaans couples and two singles to have shameless discussions about their sex lives for the first time publicly – and, in the process, discover that there is so much more fun to be had!

With six episodes that focus on sex workers, sex toys, porn, swinging, BDSM and fetishes respectively, the groundbreaking Showmax Original is a mind-expanding tour of what your neighbours and co-workers get up to behind closed doors.

The media is already buzzing about the controversial series, which carries an 18SNLV age restriction. Channel24’s Gabi Zietsman gave Sex in Afrikaans five stars, calling it “an incredibly brave show” and “a great conversation starter, especially for anyone who doesn’t know how to start those talks with their partners… It creates a safe space both on and off the screen.”

Rian van Heerden, who narrates Sex in Afrikaans and produces through Provoco, says, “I think that every person who participated is a pioneer and is very brave indeed.”

INMA launches newsroom initiative for editorial professionals

How newsroom leaders can influence their businesses and create journalism products that serve audiences while meeting business objectives is the focus of a new Newsroom Initiative announced today by the International News Media Association (INMA).

The scope of the INMA initiative, which aims to put journalism at the heart of publishing, focuses on three pillars:

Business models for journalism: Exploring drivers of reader-revenue models, advertising, and user-centric thinking in journalism and news products.

Creating high-value journalism: How to turn journalistic principles of quality and trust into core business values that create loyalty and generate revenue.

Impact and influence: How to get beyond the power struggle and influence strategy across your publishing businesses and take the newsroom with you.

Veteran journalist, media executive, and consultant Peter Bale will lead the INMA Newsroom Initiative.

Walkers fund a new vehicle for the Childhood Cancer Foundation (CHOC) EC

Over 7 000 supporters of the 2021 Virtual Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer raised sufficient funds to pay for a brand-new transporter for the Childhood Cancer Foundation South Africa (CHOC), as well as sporting equipment for a rural club.

The seven-seat transporter will be used in and around East London to transport children affected by cancer as well as their caregivers.

“The CHOC ‘vehicles of hope’ are safe and reliable methods of transport, enabling patients and their caregivers to be driven to and from the hospitals and the CHOC houses,” says CHOC CEO, Hedley Lewis.

“The vehicles reduce the financial burden on patients while minimizing contact with the public where they could be exposed to infections to their already compromised immunity.

“We sincerely appreciate Algoa FM who united a community via their “walk to donate a vehicle of hope” to CHOC. Through this generous donation you enable us to alleviate the financial stress on the families and assist our beneficiaries on their cancer journey by helping them to complete their treatment successfully,” he said.

In 2021 CHOC used the exposure provided by the Algoa FM Big Walk for cancer to raise childhood cancer awareness as well as its early signs and symptoms within the region.

Shoprite’s power of R5

Over 10-million South African adults and almost 3-million children experience hunger each week in South Africa. Some 2.5 million adults and 600 000 children experience hunger almost every day. (1)

These are the hard realities of challenging economic times, exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic, that has made it a daily struggle for many in South Africa to put food on the table and buy the most essential goods.

Shoprite has stepped up to help South Africans in need with their R5 campaign, to show the power of a R5 coin to bring dignity and comfort.

The first products launched in 2016 with subsidised bread, and has been expanded to include deli meals and sanitary pads, all of which can be bought for R5.

This has never been more necessary than now, with South Africa’s unemployment rate having risen to 34.3% as the economy has contracted during the almost two years of the pandemic.

That is why the price of a 600g loaf of brown bread at Shoprite has remained just R5 since April 2016. In the last three years alone, the retailer has sold more than 200 million subsidised loaves.

Millions of packs of R5 sanitary pads, proudly made in South Africa, have been bought since November 2020, allowing women and girls the basic human right of living with dignity.

Shoprite’s Money Market Account offers access to basic transactional banking activities with no forms, debit orders, deductions or transactional fees. Clients only pay a R5 withdrawal fee, leaving them in total control of their money.

And in the spirit of community, Shoprite customers themselves can choose to donate R5 to the #ActForChange Fund, all of which goes directly to the selected beneficiary organisation (s) with no administration fees.

A quarter of SA media reports positively on recent presidential address

The annual State of the Nation (SONA) address by President Cyril Ramaphosa on 10 February has been predominantly met with neutral media sentiment. However, 28% of publications found something positive to report on while 22% of media coverage was negative. That’s one of the main takeaways from a newly-released special report on the SONA 2022, by media monitoring company Novus Group.

“Our research found more than 3 500 online clippings around the SONA. Mainstream publications like IOL, TimesLIVE, and BusinessLIVE were the most active among local onlinesites. The three of them combined to publish 351 articles focused on the presidential address,” said Novus Group director Joe Hamman.

Given ongoing debate around the national state of disaster, it was no surprise that this was one of the key conversation drivers in the lead-up to the address. Some publications carried anticipatory articles focused on the tourism sector being hopeful that the president would end the state of the disaster. Others were mere cautious expecting ‘nothing new’.

Early reports focused on the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) having opposed the decision to hold the address at Cape Town City Hall, following the fire at Parliament earlier this year. The party questioned why a larger venue could not be found to accommodate all members of Parliament in response to the announcement that 300 MPs would attend the event in person, while the remainder would participate virtually.

“Generally, there was a sentiment of cautious optimism following the SONA despite the president not cancelling the state of disaster. Even so, one cannot ignore the significant portion of negative reporting following what has been a long period of continued lockdowns,” Hamman said.

hoola Modern Agency continues to deliver remarkable impact.

hoola Modern Agency has been growing rapidly since its founding as one of the only digital agencies in PE in 2016, to a thriving modern, digital advertising and design agency, partnering with clients throughout South Africa, sub-saharan Africa and Internationally.

“The vision was always to start locally, move into the national space over four to five years, and then into the international market in 10 years,” said hoola CEO, Danie Brink, “The fact that we’ve been able to establish ourselves in the international market ahead of schedule, while still scaling the business in a sustainable way is both humbling and exciting.”

The past year has seen the agency build on their digital offering through their digital innovation division, which has enabled them to tell more powerful and effective stories that are rooted in deep insights, unearthed by analysing online and real-world data.

The agency also welcomed advertising industry heavyweight, Pedro de Carvalho, to their leadership team in 2021 as New Business Director, to continue to drive national and international market penetration and elevate their business offering as they forge ahead into the new financial year.

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.