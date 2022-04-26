Ayanda MVP returns to Y in drive time seat













Y has officially welcomed home Ayanda MVP as the afternoon drive show’s host. ‘Home Run’ debuts on 3 May 2022 between 3pm and 6pm.

“I’m beyond excited to be back at Y. I’m a music driven broadcaster; most of my content is about artists and their tracks that are fire,” she said. “This new show gives me the platform to continue being purposeful and intentional with my love for music both on radio and the decks. I’ve been working towards an opportunity like this. And the time has finally arrived for me to host drive on Y. It’s time to hear what AyandaMVP is really made of. Molifeng!”

Ayanda MVP will work on the afternoon drive show with Y’s DJ Flax, as producer and one of the contributors to the show.

DJ Flax says, “Having built my name at Y on weekends, I now look forward to this incredible next chapter of content creation. ‘Home Run’ with Ayanda MVP is all about entertainment and pushing boundaries.”

Phindi Ziqubu, content manager at Y says: “Ayanda’s return to the station is a true full circle moment. Over the last few years, she has truly honed her broadcasting skill, her personal brand has gone from strength to strength and she remains a true embodiment of youth culture. We are confident that our audience will be just as thrilled about her return as we are.”

Managing director Haseena Cassim says the addition of Flax’s passion and love for creating great radio, added to Ayanda’s magnetic personality and unrivalled broadcasting acumen will create magic. “I am elated to have Ayanda’s energy back in the Y studio and know that clients and our audience can expect nothing but amazing from Y this year.”

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.