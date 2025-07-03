The country’s out-of-home (OOH) sector is evolving rapidly, bringing a mix of power, possibility and pressing challenges.

Kirsty Carlson and Livia Brown, hosts of the Beyond the Billboard podcast, take a SWOT overview of what we can expect in the out of home environment in 2025.

Strengths

Weaknesses

With great growth comes complexity: The sheer volume of data, varying methodologies, and a widening skills gap results in mean measurement still being misunderstood and therefore not always utilised, or utilised incorrectly.

Add to this the sector’s fragmentation, with 350+ media owners in play and it’s an overwhelming space for buyers to navigate.

Opportunities

OOH has always been future-focused. From gamification to AI-driven dynamic content, innovation is ripe for the picking.

More dynamic pDOOH and OOH gamification, AI dynamic creative and deeper audience engagement tactics remain largely untapped in SA, offering massive potential for brands willing to push boundaries.

There is opportunity for more owner collaboration, across mediums or channels and within the OOH sector. Consumers don’t see OOH in isolation and, when building a strategy, OOH is seen as a channel amongst the touchpoints and other channels. More media suppliers that start offering combined packages across platforms could potentally see more growth.

Threats

Low barriers to entry for suppliers fuel clutter and inconsistent quality: Gauteng alone saw 115+ new sites in six months and 100 screens in South Africa in one year.

The boom means greater possibility of issues in DOOH scheduling, execution, monitoring and reporting. Third party DOOH verification is becoming more important.

Poorly maintained structures, unlabelled sites, and generic service responses from vendors undermine the sector’s credibility. Clutter also deters client spend.

To thrive, OOH must double down on quality, measurement, and innovation because the demand is there, and the future is bright for those who deliver.

Beyond the Billboard’s Livia Brown and Kirsty Carlson are senior thought leaders in the OOH industry: Brown owns What3Things and Carlson is the founder of Synapse Media.

