Connected TV isn’t new. It’s simply the next step in how we watch television. For media planners, that means unlocking bigger budgets, sharper targeting and more engaged viewers

The media industry loves a shiny acronym. OTT, AVOD, FAST – and now CTV. But in the rush to categorise every shift in viewing habits, we sometimes forget the simple truth: this is still television. Connected TV (CTV) isn’t a separate medium. It’s TV, delivered via the internet instead of a broadcast signal or satellite dish.

We’ve seen this evolution play out before. First there was linear TV: live, scheduled programming on free-to-air channels. Then came pay TV, offering more choice and premium content through satellite or cable. Now we have CTV, powered by streaming and smart devices. Different format, same purpose. Viewers are still sitting down to watch shows and movies. They’re just doing it through an app instead of a satellite and decoder.

For advertisers, this means CTV shouldn’t be treated as an add-on to digital plans. It should be considered as part of a holistic television strategy; one that reflects how people actually consume content today.

Active viewing means higher attention

One of the most important differences between CTV and traditional TV is how people engage with it. With broadcast or pay TV, something is already playing the moment you turn it on. But CTV offers a homescreen, with a menu of apps to choose between. You need to actively engage with it, by deciding what to watch, where to watch it, and when. That makes CTV a highly intentional, active viewing experience.

And that’s good news for advertisers. When someone has made a deliberate decision to sit down and stream a specific show or film, they’re more focused. There’s less background noise, more screen time, and greater attention.

Add to that the fact that most CTV content is long-form and viewed on the biggest screen in the house, and you’ve got a premium environment for storytelling – one where well-placed advertising can have real impact.

In a media world obsessed with short-form content and shrinking attention spans, this kind of focus is rare. And it’s a big reason why CTV deserves its place in the TV budget.

App-switching is the new channel-surfing

Today’s viewers are spoiled for choice. There’s no longer a single destination for great content. Instead, audiences toggle between apps, switching from Showmax to YouTube to Netflix depending on what’s trending or recommended. Just like we used to flip channels, we now jump between platforms. Many big telcos and broadcasters are now even bundling apps, making it easier and more accessible for the viewer to get their content fix.

But more choice means more fragmentation – and less loyalty. Viewers go where the content is, not where the platform is. That makes the discovery phase of the viewing journey crucial. And in this space, the home screen of a smart TV plays a major role.

This is why formats like Reach Africa’s homescreen Hero Billboard, which is positioned directly on the CTV home screen, are so valuable. Before the viewer has chosen what to watch or even which app to open, you have a moment of attention. It’s the new front door to their viewing experience, and brands should be there.

It’s not digital versus TV – it’s the best of both

What makes CTV so powerful is that it offers the impact of TV with the precision of digital. You can target specific audiences, measure performance, and adapt campaigns in real time, all while appearing in a familiar, TV-like environment. It’s not “either/or.” It’s both.

And in South Africa, where cost-conscious consumers are increasingly turning to ad-supported options, this model is only becoming more relevant. Platforms are rolling out more advertising video on demand (AVOD) options, and global players like Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+ are already experimenting with ad tiers in other markets. Local adoption isn’t far behind.

Planning needs to catch up

Viewing habits have shifted. Technology has kept pace. But media planning is still lagging. CTV is often dropped into the digital budget or left off the plan entirely. That’s a missed opportunity – especially when audiences are now moving fluidly between linear, pay and connected platforms, often within a single day.

Planning needs to reflect this reality. The TV ecosystem may be broader than before, but the foundation is unchanged.

CTV combines reach, attention and precision. It’s not a fringe channel or a niche experiment. It’s television – evolved, measurable and ready for investment.

Leslie Adams is sales director at Reach Africa. The company connects local and international content owners with diverse audiences across the continent. As a specialist in Connected TV (CTV), Advertising Video on Demand (AVOD) and Free Ad-Supported TV (FAST) monetisation, Reach Africa helps brands engage high-value audiences while enabling content owners to maximise revenue across the continent.