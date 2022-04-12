Boland Media announces merger of Helderberg Gazette and District Mail













Boland Media, a division of Media24, has announced the merger of two of their newspapers – Helderberg Gazette, which was traditionally distributed free and District Mail, which was sold. The new weekly newspaper, named District Mail and Helderberg Gazette, will be distributed free from 4 May 2022 and boasts a 36 000 print order.

Esmé Smit, general manager for Media24’s local news, said: “Combining the very best hyperlocal newspapers of the Helderberg region into one newspaper will offer outstanding quality to readers and unprecedented reach to advertisers, the amalgamation of the brands will ensure that both readers and advertisers benefit from a 40% market penetration weekly – the highest in the region.” Delivery to homes in Somerset West, Strand, Gordon’s Bay, Sir Lowry’s Pass, Macassar, Firgrove, Croydon, Faure, Raithby, Lwandle and Nomzamo, commences on 4 May 2022.

Boland Media, the largest print media publisher in the Western Cape region, also publishes sold titles Paarl Post, Worcester Standard and Weslander, as well as free titles Eikestadnuus, Hermanus Times, Breederivier Gazette, Swartland Gazette and WeskusNuus. A digital advertising opportunity is also available.

Smit added: “With a total ABC verified circulation of 147 584 weekly and bi-weekly and an estimated readership of 503 820, both local and national advertisers will continue to benefit from our significant reach combined with reader loyalty.”

