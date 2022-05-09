WEBINAR | Has SA’s middle class staged a remarkable comeback?













[PRESS OFFICE] Recent media headlines decrying ‘the decline’ of South Africa’s millionaire class, ‘the disappearance’ of our middle class and ‘the doom’ of the country’s property market are chilling, to say the least.

At worst, these are rallying cries that make the well-educated that can afford it, and our rare talent, think seriously about immigration and overseas careers. Business owners captivated by these negative stories are more likely to curb planned growth, or even disinvest. But are these sensational stories telling the full story?

Given the reality of Eskom power failures, state capture et al, we can say with some certainty that the glass that is the South African economy is certainly not full. But it’s equally obvious that the glass is not completely empty either. So we are faced with a classic conundrum: is the glass half empty, or might it in fact be half full? And if so, in which half should we stake our claim?

In the midst of Covid-19 recovery, the mass media and commentators with specific interests (like emigration experts) have a tendency to tip towards half-empty, but interestingly, the latest SA Treasury statistics tell a different story.

It’s a vulnerable time – how we perceive the glass going forward is going to impact on the country’s long-term resilience. And on Wednesday 11 May 2022, Brandon de Kock, Director of Storytelling for BrandMapp, South Africa’s largest independent annual study of the taxpayer base, will be talking to Daily Maverick’s Ray Mahlaka about the shape and size of our country’s middle class-and-up segment are discussing whether or not it has recovered above and beyond all expectations

In addition to freely available public information, de Kock will be revealing insights into this all important segment of SA society resulting from the annual BrandMapp survey that surveys more than 33 000 South Africans living in households earning R10 000+ per month.

If you want to find out what all this means to your business and life in South Africa, join the free Daily Maverick webinar featuring Ray Mahlaka and BrandMapp’s, Brandon de Kock on Wednesday, 11th May 2022 from 12pm to 1pm. Register here for the webinar: //bit.ly/satreasurywebinar

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.