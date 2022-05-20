Women in The Media perspectives: Nourishing innovation













As a child I was always fascinated by marketing, specifically advertising – TV ads, radio and billboards, the idea behind how people in media construct a product message, and the manner in which the medium allows you to be creative!

It is fun and things are never the same, which is why I ended up in media, an industry that nourishes innovation. This exceptionally creative industry nurtures creative talent, and allows people interested in communication to combine their love for marketing with creativity and originality.

Over the past two years I have learned that “you don’t know what you don’t know”. The pandemic certainly confirmed this. The way we knew marketing suddenly changed almost overnight and we had to be innovative. For radio stations, events disappeared, partnerships became immaterial, and we had to find new ways to entertain listeners and still provide clients with campaigns that aligned with their business needs.

It is out of this that we came up with great CSI projects, creating non-traditional revenue streams outside broadcasts while raising money to give to the local community. With such projects we evoked the community to come together and help us change people’s lives. Clients partnered with us and the brand association with the project gave them brand awareness similar to or better than the traditional way of adverting on radio.

Being with a brand such as OFM is truly amazing, and I am proud to be part of an amazing team of strong, powerful woman leading the brand. Media is most certainly the place to be.

~ Lindiwe Mtwentula is marketing manager of OFM radio.

