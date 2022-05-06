Women in The Media perspectives: Stand tall and be proud













Having been in the media industry for more than 20 years, I have learned many lessons. When I think back to them now I can smile, as they all taught me valuable life lessons, even when they were hard to stomach!

Firstly, the biggest lesson I learned very early on in my media career was always to learn something new, no matter how small it might be. I don’t mean having to do courses or degrees, but find a person within your agency who is willing to teach you something new outside of your job title. Never limit yourself to your job title and never say “It’s not my job”. Welcome the work with open arms, ask as many questions as possible, and learn how, why and what. If you make a mistake, own it and learn from it.

Secondly, see yourself as an equal in any boardroom, have your say, and make sure it is relevant and adds value to the overall equation. Equality is about being proud of what you are able to add to any job or situation, no matter how large or small it is.

Finally, learn to speak up. This was one of the hardest things for me, as I would sit in the background and not have a say, then expect my bosses to see the work I had done. Be proud and show your work off – this took me many years to master but it worked by understanding my clients’ and bosses’ personalities, and when and how to pitch to them.

I am a firm believer that life is what you make it and you have to drive your ambitions yourself. No one will help you, so stand tall and be proud!

~ Celia Collins is general manager of the Omnicom Media Group.

