Warehouse management and the power of synergy with labour, task management and logistics













[PRESS OFFICE] In the past, effective control, communication, and coordination were enough for warehouse management to find great success. While these are still critical, today, warehouse management systems (WMS) must deliver agility and usability to yield real results.

In a world that thrives on instant gratification, customers have heightened expectations around service and value. There is no room for negotiation when it comes to availability, cost, and speed. Businesses must deliver all three consistently and simultaneously. According to Infor, market dynamics, evolving product portfolios, growing complexity, and a changing labour force challenge companies to leverage automation and better utilise assets to fuel profitable growth.

Paul Bouchier

“Modern warehouses must run on an advanced WMS which combines core warehouse functionality with labour management, task management, wave management, and third-party logistics (3PL) management on one highly configurable, scalable database,” confirms Paul Bouchier, Sales Director at iOCO, within iOCO Software Distribution, an Infor Gold Partner. “When this is combined with a contemporary user interface, open API framework, and advanced features such as Web RF, 3D visual warehousing, and voice processing, the business is empowered to manage multiple channels (B2B/B2C) from a single warehouse.”

With an intuitive solution that delivers on unified approach, businesses can holistically assess requirements, incorporate value-added services, prioritise tasks, and eliminate bottlenecks. “This effectively means order fulfillment is perfected, while improving throughput and costs. Now, when speed and accuracy are critical to customer satisfaction, businesses heavily rely on their warehouses to keep the supply chain moving. To achieve this their WMS must give unprecedented visibility into inventory, orders, equipment, and people,” adds Bouchier.

As a mission-critical function of the supply chain, warehouse operations must continue to evolve to changing business models to meet fulfillment needs for both B2B and B2C customers. Current best practices require warehouses devise and implement improved strategies to help drive operational excellence across the organisation’s distribution network.

To succeed, warehouses must deploy a WMS that supports omni-channel commerce from a single site, drives efficiencies that decrease logistics and fulfilment costs, empower the business to meet increasing customer service level demands, enhance inventory tracking, and optimise resource utilisation. “This may sound like a tall order – but it is all possible with innovative solutions that offer increased integrated warehouse automation, and more. With better visibility of the facility, inventory management is improved and streamlined, bottlenecks avoided, best practices achieved, and customers are left satisfied at every interaction,” he concludes.

Issued by Perfect Word Consulting (Pty) Ltd

For more information, contact perfectword@trinitas.co.za

About iOCO

Established to simplify ICT, iOCO, a proudly EOH company, is Africa’s leading integrated technology services company, with the largest concentration of skills on the continent. As a Level 1 B-BBEE end-to-end ICT managed service provider and Cloud systems integrator, iOCO operates with over 20 years’ experience. Its team of more than 4 500 specialists delivers custom development and integration, open source, enterprise applications, data and analytics, compute and platforms, digital industries and manage and operate solutions to over 1 000 top tier clients.

Inspired by digitally native internet organisations (iO) and creative organisations (CO) of the future, iOCO helps customers navigate the path to an exponential future. To achieve this vision, iOCO holds strategic OEM partnership agreements with more than 50 global leaders. For more information, please visit: ioco.tech

About Infor





Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. Providing mission-critical enterprise applications to 67,000 customers in more than 175 countries, Infor software is designed to deliver more value and less risk, with more sustainable operational advantages. We empower our 17,000 employees to leverage their deep industry expertise and use data-driven insights to create, learn and adapt quickly to solve emerging business and industry challenges. Infor is committed to providing our customers with modern tools to transform their business and accelerate their own path to innovation. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.

(Visited 22 times, 22 visits today)