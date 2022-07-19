Awards Wrap: All the PRISM’s news & MAA winners, SAFTA nominees and Nat Nakasa entries open













Flow Communications wins Best Large PR Agency at the 2022 PRISM awards



From left to right, Flow’s Tara Turkington, Caroline Smith, Allison MacDonald, and Tiffany Turkington-Palmer receive the gold award for the travel and tourism public relations category, for client the Sci-Bono Discovery Centre’s 4IR campaign

Flow Communications won 21 trophies at the 2022 PRISM Awards on Friday 15 July, including eight golds and Best Large Agency of the Year.

“Best Large Agency of the Year! Wow, we are just thrilled. It is such an enormous accolade for all our staff, and an acknowledgement of their talent and hard work,” says Flow CEO Tara Turkington.“Flow doesn’t do work to win awards, but we are lucky enough to have had our hard work and creativity rewarded through the PRISMs this year and in years gone by. We are so grateful to our incredible team and clients who trust us with their work.”

Earlier in 2022, Flow Communications received a Gold Presidential Award from the Public Relations Institute of South Africa for advancing the communications industry.

Flow Communications won a PRISM award for every client whose work was entered.

“Flow is privileged to work with a wide variety of clients in partnerships that, quite literally, change lives. Winning awards for some of this work is heart-warming recognition of the calibre of our dedicated and passionate staff,” says Flow managing director Tiffany Turkington-Palmer.

Being honoured in the category South African Campaign of the Year (bronze) for Marine Protected Areas Day (MPA Day) was especially heart-warming for Flow, because the campaign promoted South Africa’s glorious marine heritage. What’s more, it reverberated across the world, with other countries joining in.

In this year’s PRISM Awards, Flow and its clients won:

Agency of the year:

Best large public relations consultancy: Flow Communications

The Desmond and Leah Tutu Foundation:

Gold – Best use of an event to build/change reputation (event management): 11th Desmond Tutu International Peace Lecture

Gold – International campaign: Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu’s 90th birthday and the 11th Desmond Tutu International Peace Lecture

Gold – Crisis communications online: Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu’s 90th birthday and the 11th Desmond Tutu International Peace Lecture

Bronze – Crisis management: A90 – Archbishop Tutu – in memoriam

Hollard:

Gold – Corporate communication (business-to-business): Hollard Big Ads for Small Business

Silver – Gaming and virtual reality: Hollard Do It On Purpose campaign

Silver – Reputation and brand management: Hollard Big Ads for Small Business

Bronze – Corporate communication (business-to-consumer): Hollard Big Ads for Small Business

Bronze – Corporate citizenship: Hollard Big Ads for Small Business

Bronze – Internal stakeholder engagement and communication: Hollard Do It On Purpose campaign

Marine Protected Areas (MPA) Day:

Gold – Environmental campaign: Marine Protected Areas (MPA) Day

Silver – Best use of an event to build/change reputation (event management): Marine Protected Areas (MPA) Day

Silver – NGO/NPC campaign: Marine Protected Areas (MPA) Day

Silver – PR on a shoestring: Marine Protected Areas (MPA) Day

Bronze – South African campaign of the year: Marine Protected Areas (MPA) Day

The Sci-Bono Discovery Centre:

Gold – Travel and tourism public relations: The Sci-Bono Discovery Centre 4IR campaign

Bronze – Technology: The Sci-Bono Discovery Centre 4IR campaign

Zenzele:

Gold – NGO/NPC campaign: The Zenzele ARV Adherence Campaign

Climate 360:

Silver – Environmental campaign: Climate 360

Silver – Public sector: Climate 360

Eclipse Communications honoured with 4 PRISM Awards



From left, Cheryl Reddy, Fareez Joulay and Jacki McEwen-Powell

Eclipse Communications is celebrating its win of 4 awards at the 2022 PRISM Awards that took place on Friday, 15 July 2022 including two gold awards, one silver award and a bronze award.

Eclipse Communications was again recognised on the evening in the Best Large PR Agency award category, and the recipient of this year’s silver award.

“We are honoured and of course delighted with the awards that are a showcase to the hard work, dedication and creativity of the entire team at Eclipse. Our focus has always been to provide the best work for our clients while we navigate the ever changing communications landscape through measurable and impactful campaigns and strategies. Receiving recognition from our peers in the industry is always wonderful and heartwarming,” says Eclipse Communications CEO, Cheryl Reddy.

Awards received by Eclipse Communications at this year’s ceremony include:

Gold Award: DiDi SA Launch in the Media Relations category

Gold Award: Witchery (Country Road Group) in the Social Media as the Primary Method of Communication category

Silver Award: Best Large PR Agency

Bronze Award: Netflix I Am All Girls in the Arts and Entertainment category

Call for entries for the 2022 Nat Nakasa Awards

The SA National Editor’s Forum is now accepting nominations for courageous journalism of the stories published on print or online or broadcast between June 2021 – June 2022:

Nat Nakasa Award for Media Integrity.

Nat Nakasa Award Community Media

Nat Nakasa was a prominent journalist and writer who died in exile. This annual award recognises any media practitioner – journalist or editor – who has:

* Shown integrity and reported fearlessly;

* Displayed a commitment to serve the people of South Africa despite insurmountable obstacles;

* Resisted any censorship;

* Shown courage in making information available to the SA public;

* Any combination of the above.

Please submit your nomination by close of business on Sunday 31 July 2022, accompanied by a motivation of 300 words to: dzudzie@sanef.org.za or sanef@sanef.org.za for the attention of Dzudzie Netshisaulu

The Award is open to all journalists serving all media platforms from a community / national newspaper, magazine or an electronic medium (including online publishers).The winner will be announced at the Nat Nakasa Awards ceremony on 17 September 2022 in Durban.

The 16th Annual SAFTAs Nominees Announced

The 16th Annual South African Film & Television Awards (SAFTAs) nominees launch has kicked off online with the announcement being broadcast across all SAFTAs digital platforms, in keeping with this year’s theme, Frame the Future. This year’s nominees are truly an indication of the creativity, innovation, and resilience of our local industry despite the trials that were faced since the on-set of the pandemic.

Once again, Multichoice Group (MCG) dominates the nominations board with the continued success of long-term favourites gaining nods as well as relatively new entrants.

The SABC group received six nods for Skeem Saam, 3 for 7de Laan and the documentary which aired on S3, Murder in Paris, received 4 nominations while Giyani: Land of Blood received 2 nominations, to name a few.

Three new telenovelas also received #SAFTAs nods such as S3’s newcomer The Estate which received 3 nods, while Showmax’s The Wife received 10 nominations where Bonko Khoza, Abdul Khoza and Zikhona Sodlaka received nominations for Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress, respectively. e.TV’s House of Zwide received 8 nominations while Scandal received 9 nominations.

The feature film leading this year’s nominations tally is Netflix’s I Am All Girls, which received 11 nominations across various categories such as Best Directing, Best Cinematography and Best Feature Film while How To Ruin Christmas, Season 2 received an impressive 16 nominations.

The SAFTAs were established in 2005 to honour, celebrate, promote, and reward the creativity, quality and excellence of South African film and television talent and content.

Commenting on the nominations, Makhosazana Khanyile, Chief Executive Officer of the NFVF said that this year’s motif ‘Frame the Future’ was a call for the industry to work together in crafting a new path forward. “Last year, we faced our greatest challenge ever post-Covid, this year, we celebrate the connectedness that helped us get through, while actively promoting optimism within our local industry. With the release of this year’s nominees, we are looking forward to a remarkable show that will showcase the creative innovation that our local industry has continued to display despite the circumstances that have been faced”.

This year’s public voting categories, BEST TV PRESENTER and MOST POPULAR SOAP/TELENOVELA include stiff competition, and all voting lines will be open on 1 August for votes to be cast! See the full list of nominees via [this link].

MultiChoice takes it up a notch with more than 170 SAFTA nominations – further cementing the immense necessity for authentic local content

The Multichoice Group has once again shown why investing in local content is a worthwhile endeavour, and as Africa’s most loved storyteller has secured over 170 nominations from all categories of the 16th South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs); 158 of the MultiChoice nominees are available to stream on Showmax, with the rest coming soon.

“Congratulations to all our nominees,” says Yolisa Phahle, CEO: General Entertainment and Connected Video at MultiChoice Group. “Paying Showmax subscribers grew by 68% in our last financial year, outpacing the market, largely driven by rising demand for our local content, which keeps getting better and better. The SAFTA nominations affirm our vision to be Africa’s most loved storyteller online.”

Showmax Originals have been nominated for 52 SAFTAs, including the key categories of Best Telenovela (The Wife), TV Drama (DAM), TV Comedy (Tali’s Baby Diary), Feature Film (Glasshouse), Made For TV Documentary (Devilsdorp), and Made For TV Movie (Boxing Day).

DAM, Tali’s Baby Diary and The River are in joint second place overall, with 11 nominations, followed by Suidooster, The Wife and DiepCity in joint third place, with 10, while the kykNET mockumentary G.I.L. is in joint fourth place, with nine.

While 1Magic’s The River is the most nominated telenovela once again, with 11 nominations, it’s up against two newcomers for Best Telenovela. Showmax’s The Wife and Mzansi Magic’s DiepCity both have 10 nominations, with Bonko Khoza, Abdul Khoza and Zikhona Sodlaka receiving nominations for Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress respectively for The Wife, and DiepCity’s Obed Baloyi up for Best Supporting Actor. Proving once again that Multichoice is the home of the best telenovelas.

MultiChoice also has all the nominees in the Best TV Drama category: Showmax’s DAM, kykNET’s 4 Mure and Slot, and M-Net’s Reyka. DStv similarly has all the nominees in Best Structured Reality Show (Mzansi Magic’s Pastor Wants A Wife and uThando Nes’thembu, BET Africa’s The Unexpected: DJ Zinhle) and Best Lifestyle Programme (VIA’s Jan, kykNET’s Elders: Namibië and Die Broer Toer).

DAM, kykNET’s Suidooster, and Devilsdorp are the most nominated drama, soapie and documentary, with 11, 10 and 5 nominations respectively.

SAFTAs16 will take place on 2 and 3 September 2022 as a simulcast on Mzansi Magic and S3 (SABC 3).

Judges announced for the first-ever DStv Content Creator Awards

The DStv Content Creator Awards is South Africa’s first-ever platform created to shine a light on the people, influencers, brands and agencies that make us feel good.

In just a few crazy and content-filled weeks, entries from creators across the country have been flooding in. Entries closed on Sunday 10 July 2022, so now the time has come to take the next big step in the awards’ journey: judging the entries to announce the nominees in each category.

“Our diverse panel of judges has been selected for their experience, insight and industry knowledge, and each one will add a fresh perspective and incredible value to the judging process,” says DStv Content Creator Awards CEO, Manuela Dias de Deus.

Judging is currently underway, and the nominees will be announced on 21 July 2022. Stay close to the awards on social media and follow #DStvCCA and #ContentCreatorAwards to be the first to get the news.

The DStv Content Creator Awards are proud and excited to announce their first-ever panel of judges. They are (in alphabetical order):

Agisanang Masekela: Senior Manager Content Discovery, DStv

Amber Cupido: Activation Executive, British American Tobacco

Carla Harris: Media Partnerships Lead for Sub-Saharan Africa at TikTok

Catherine Grenfell: Executive Producer, Audio Militia

Colleen Duvenage: Brand Director, AB-Inbev

Craig Wells: Design Lead, INJOZI

Gillian Attwood: Director at Gillstrawberry (Pty) Ltd & iAB SA Digital Influencer Marketing Committee Member

Hayden Manuel: Marketing at Puma

Jack Parow: Musician, performer and content creator

Jason Stewart: Co-founder, HaveYouHeard

Jonathan Moldan: Managing Director, Source Food

Kayla Hendricks: Brand Manager, Savanna Premium Cider

Khaya Dlanga: Chief Marketing Officer, rain

Khutso Theldi: Radio Broadcaster & Personality

Kirsty Niehaus: Marketing Manager, Nando’s Creativity Portfolio

Laura Cooke: Head of PR, Social Media and Content Marketing, Showmax

Lindi Hilliar: Brand Experience Manager, Marketing Communications, Volkswagen

Madelein Venter: National Marketing Manager for Afrikaans and English News at Media24

Mike Sharman: Founder of Retroviral

Mphile Shabalala: Multichoice CSI Manager: Content Programmes

Mpumelelo Macu: Commercial Photographer

Nene Mahlangu: Visual Artist

Nic Burger: Director Digital Sub Saharan Africa, Universal Music

Ntsika Msuthu: PR and Social Media Lead, DStv

Philippa McCann: CEO & Founder, People Have Influence

Pierre Cassatu: Global Chief Marketing Officer, Humanz

Sabelo Mnukwa: Senior Manager Campaigns, Digital Platforms and Social Media, Multichoice

Sarina Mpharalala: Growth Executive Africa, Meltwater

Seth Pimentel (African Ginger): Visual Artist

Shannon Valstar: General Manager, Steyn Entertainment/Rocking the Daisies

Smash Afrika: Radio & TV Broadcaster

Takunda Bimha: Founder & Chief Content Officer, Podium

Warrick Wyngaard: Brand Manager for Sol & Fox

Zanele Hlatshwayo: YouTube Lead: Africa

Zesipho Mncwango: Brand Manager: Alcohol, FMCG, Youth Brands & Luxury Brands, Distell

South Africa’s top marketers named in 2022 Marketing Achievement Awards

The winners in the 2022 Marketing Achievement Awards (MAA) – proudly presented by the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) and endorsed by the Marketing Association of South Africa (MASA) – were announced at an event held at The Forum | Alice Lane in Sandton.

The winners across 14 categories were named, including the most anticipated announcements of the evening– the winners of the three MAA leadership awards. The winners were Firoze Bhorat, CMO at The Discovery Group, winner of the Marketer of the Year Award; The Discovery Group, winner of the Marketing Organisation of the Year Award; and Jared Patel, Head of Marketing at Sea Harvest Group, winner of the Rising Star of the Year Award.

Ivan Moroke, CEO of Kantar’s Insight Division, South Africa; Lead Inclusion and Diversity Kantar EMEA; and current chairperson of the MAAs, said all three winners had demonstrated impeccable application of marketing as a strategic craft, and were most deserving of these accolades.

“The MAA judges were very clear that the winners had to consistently show the potential of strategic marketing to catalyse business growth. These awards are an opportunity to prove, with empirical evidence, the positive impact of marketing and brand building as a critical commercial tool of growth, and Firoze Bhorat, The Discovery Group and Jared Patel did just that,” he said.

Marketer of the Year Award is a nominated award category that was fiercely contested this year. Professor Doug Mattheus, Adjunct Professor of Marketing at the Nelson Mandela University and Chairman of the Marketer of the Year selection committee, noted that all the finalists embraced this year’s MAA theme, ‘marketing that means business’, showing their understanding of the strategic link between marketing and business results.

“Firoze embodies all these attributes…and more. His influence, value and presence are immense as he leads a large, centrally-controlled marketing team in a giant organisation, where each division is a business on its own that competes against other established companies in highly-traded sectors. As an Exco member, he does justice to the profession in all its aspects, from his digital-first view to the detailed customer understanding he employs across all channels, creating shared value, promoting diversity, and building the brand and culture, while showing excellent business results,” Professor Mattheus explained.

The Marketing Organisation of the Year Award celebrates the organisation that has most clearly demonstrated how its business, brand and marketing strategy are closely aligned and executed to drive sustained returns.

Haydn Townsend, MAA council member and an MD at Accenture Song – sponsor of the MAA Marketing Organisation of the Year Award – said entrants had to show how their marketing initiatives had related to sustained performance towards the triple bottom line over a three-year period.

“This is one of the industry’s most meaningful awards because it interrogates companies from a holistic perspective. It really delves into what it takes to be an organisation that embraces the entire brand experience, and remains relevant doing it. This award is not only important for the recognition it bestows on the winner – in this case, The Discovery Group but, as an example of best practice, also a future learning tool from which the whole industry can benefit,” Townsend said.

This year’s Rising Star of the Year Award celebrating the best young marketer under the age of 35 who showed their potential to become an outstanding industry leader through impactful, analytical and creative marketing efforts, was sponsored by Mondelēz Africa.

Thembi Butelezi Equity & Marketing Strategy Lead, Mondelēz Sub-Saharan Africa, emphasised the importance of young marketers being able to leverage a balanced skill set, especially in a volatile operating climate. “The current business, and marketing landscape is constantly evolving. This is complicated further by a highly competitive environment. The most successful marketers, like Jared Patel are those who leverage a diverse and commercially minded skill set to encourage transformation through thinking holistically about growth. This not only supports strategic growth now, but future-proofs their organisations in the long term,” Butelezi added.

This year’s MAA entries in 14 different award categories were judged by 50 industry experts against strict criteria, including the impact of the marketing campaign on business objectives and bottom line. Each written submission was evaluated against specified criteria; the merits of each top-scoring entry were assessed in peer quorums; and in the case of the three leadership categories, online interviews were conducted with the nominees and their colleagues in order to understand these marketers and their work.

