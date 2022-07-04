Mediamark announces the resignation of chief revenue officer, Cindy Diamond













After 25 years at Mediamark, chief revenue officer Cindy Diamond is leaving Mediamark at the end of July.



“We are sad to lose Cindy Diamond, one of Mediamark’s original pioneers, who has been with us since inception 25 years ago,” said Wayne Bischoff, CEO. “She has been integral in helping us grow from strength to strength over the years and she leaves big shoes to fill – we wish Cindy only love and success on her chosen path.”



Diamond said Mediamark is an exceptional, one of a kind company. She said it is “so passionate about achieving results by believing in its people, holding them to the highest standards because they believe they are worth it.

“Mediamark has played a huge role in firing up my passion to shine as well as celebrating my worth as a woman and leader. After 25 years I felt it was time to spread my wings – I leave Mediamark in the capable hands of its exceptional leadership team and people”.

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.

(Visited 313 times, 87 visits today)