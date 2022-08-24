News24 and Food Lovers Market set off on road trip to feed Mzansi













Hungry children across South Africa are the target of a cross-country campaign by News24, in partnership with Food Lover’s Market, to feed children.

“With rising living costs and unemployment at 32.5%, South Africa’s rate of food insecurity and household hunger remains a major concern. 30 million South Africans are food-insecure and Feed Mzansi is certainly in line with our continuous efforts to address food vulnerability through our localised partnerships with charities, our relationships with Food Forward SA and The Kolosi Foundation, as well as our annual Hunger Month Campaign,” said Kate Marais, CSI manager for Food Lover’s Market Holdings.

A recent study released by Statistics South Africa showed the devastating effects of the Covid-19 on food and nutrition in poor communities. A 2022 University of Cape Town report revealed that 2.1 million children lived in households that reported child hunger – more than a fifth of these children are from KwaZulu-Natal, while 19% are from Gauteng.

From coastal communities in KwaZulu-Natal to the big city in Johannesburg, the Feed Mzansi drive is partnering with Ayabonga Gope, Errieda Du Toit and Reuben Riffel, among others, who will be visiting charities such as the Durbanville Children’s Home, Leliebloem House, Lungi’s Kitchen and the Khayalethu Youth Centre.

Food Lover’s Market invites South Africans to be part of their latest initiative, Feed Mzansi, and follow their journey across the country, as they continue their efforts of feeding the hungry bellies of many of our children.

Joining forces with popular chefs and food influencers, Food Lover’s Market sets out on a meaningful cross-country road trip, and along the way challenges local foodies to create a nutritious feast for disadvantaged children, using fresh produce from Food Lover’s Market stores.

“Children are the future of our beautiful country, and Food Lover’s Market is partnering with News24 to ensure we play a part in nourishing that future. We hope Feed Mzansi and its heartwarming stories will inspire others to get in the kitchen and feed those most important to them in their own communities,” said Paul Herman, managing editor for Adspace Studio, Adspace24’s in-house native content team.

The question is, how will the chefs fare when tasked with feeding hundreds of children a delicious, nutritious meal on a budget?

South African’s will have a say in that as they will be able to vote for the best chef video – and win R2000 in food vouchers at the same time. The chef who receives the most votes will receive R25 000 to go toward that featured NGO or charity organisation.

Hop in the backseat, and follow Food Lover’s Market’s road trip with a difference here.

