A scintillating September on HISTORY Africa

September brings with it a slate of brand-new seasons of top shows on the HISTORY® Channel Africa (DStv 186). From the very latest season of the ultimate reality survival series Alone, to a gripping new season of the extraterrestrial documentary Ancient Aliens and other popular reality shows, HISTORY Channel Africa boasts it all.

Alone: Polar Bear Island is the ninth and latest season of the series and starts on Thursday 16 September at 20h15. Equipped with just ten items of their choosing, the ten survivalists are dropped into a remote wilderness valley in Labrador, Canada. The person who lasts the longest wins the grand prize of half a million dollars. However, to win this season they must not only endure hunger, loneliness, and the elements, but they’ll become the hunted as they discover their location is situated deep in polar bear territory.

Alone contestants are left all alone, without even camera crews around, making this series the ultimate test of the human will to survive. One of this season’s contestants Teimojin Tan says, “I think the most challenging moment for any contestant who has never experienced starvation, is to feel the transition in your body, to feel what it is like to be in severe ketosis where you are not having enough carbs to run normally and the toll that takes on your body. It is very scary when your heart beats differently and when you are breathing differently, and you feel like you are going to pass out.”

In a reality series of a different kind, season two of Rust Valley Restorers starts on Monday 5 September at 19h25. Nestled in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains in North America is one of the most unique car communities in the world, “Rust Valley”. It is acres upon acres of old and abandoned cars and is basically a junkyard as far as the eye can see. At its heart is a remarkable restoration shop run by a team of colourful and charismatic characters who use their impressive skills and experience to restore, trade and sell classic cars – transforming piles of rust into collectible car treasures.

This is followed by Blown Away season two, every Monday at 20h15, also starting 5 September. In this fast-paced series world-renowned glassblowers will face-off in North America’s largest ever hot shop. Showcasing the intriguing world of glassblowing, these amazing artists are pushed to creative extremes to showcase their skills and ability to deal with the pressure. On the line for last blower standing is a life-changing career opportunity and a cash prize.

Another returning favourite is season 14 of the long-running doccie-series Ancient Aliens which starts on Saturday 24 September at 19h25. The series examines 75 million years of the most credible alien evidence here on Earth. Some of the stories that are investigated in this season include; whether Antarctica served as a home base for extra-terrestrial visitors to Earth for thousands of years, whether our oceans are acting as a giant petri dish for alien genetics and whether the Spanish Conquistadors wiped out evidence of extra-terrestrial visitors when they obliterated the historical record of the Maya in the 16th century.

Tune in to the HISTORY Channel Africa, on DStv 186, this September for your fix of the latest fan favourites.

