Arena Holdings confirms closure of Vrye Weekblad













Arena Holdings has confirmed the closure of our online Afrikaans publication, Vrye Weekblad.com – three years after entering into a strategic partnership to revive the anti-apartheid newspaper.

In 2019, veteran journalist and founder of Vrye Weekblad, Max du Preez, agreed to bring the publication back to life with the financial support of then publisher Tiso Blackstar Group. The decision to revive the historic anti-apartheid Afrikaans newspaper was aimed at targeting a progressive community interested in an alternative view.

At the time, Du Preez was joined by some of the original team members who investigated the apartheid-era government a quarter of a century ago. Former General Lothar Neethling sued the newspaper after it revealed Neethling supplied toxins to police be used on anti-apartheid activists. The court proceedings led to the publication shutting shop in 1994.

“Vrye Weekblad played an important part in our history and was a pivotal voice in the fight against apartheid. We are saddened that it could never reach financial viability,” said Arena Holdings MD of news and media, Pule Molebeledi.

“The journalists at Vrye Weekblad illustrated a commitment to quality journalism and were some of the best writers in the country,” added Molebeledi. In a newsletter to subscribers, Du Preez confirmed the last issue would be on September 30. He said he and the team would continue providing the best journalism they could.

Arena Holdings will communicate with subscribers about refunds in due course.

