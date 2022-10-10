New NAB campaign urges public to blow the whistle on wilful damage to infrastructure













The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) is launching an urgent and stirring public service announcement campaign, calling for action from the public to protect broadcasting, power and telecommunications infrastructure from vandals, opportunists and criminal syndicates.

“Recognising that all South Africans need to pull together to protect our embattled infrastructure, this campaign is part of our Free Radio Initiative (FRI),” says Nadia Bulbulia, NAB’s executive director. “By describing a world without radio, television or a cellphone service, we hope to encourage listeners to blow the whistle on acts of wilful or criminal damage to our infrastructure, which, sadly, have seen a disturbing rise in incidence recently.”

Encouraging listeners to be part of the solution by reporting any incidents of suspicious behaviour to the relevant authorities, the campaign comprises three 40-second spots around the theme, “Imagine a World …”.

The announcements will be flighted by NAB radio members across all provinces in the languages of their stations, and will run for a month from 17 October 2022.

The FRI was launched in 2019 by the NAB’s Commercial Radio Committee to provide free airtime to address issues of public concern.

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.

(Visited 31 times, 6 visits today)