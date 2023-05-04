Take the time to question.

When the truth is influenced by what’s trending and mass opinion replaces common sense.

Think for yourself.

If your reality is impacted by the actions of those in power and you demand your say.

Don’t be afraid to Act.

The power is in your hands.

eNCA reveals an empowering new brand identity – with an emotive call to action, inspiring South Africa to make the news their own.

From 1 May, viewers saw an updated logo and fresh look for the channel.

The channel made history when it launched on 1 June 2008 as South Africa’s first 24-hour news service.

Since then, it’s dominated the market as a leading and discerning voice in the South African local news landscape, and trusted as a reliable source of news and current affairs.

As part of the refresh, viewers can expect some updates in the daily broadcast schedule.

Viewers can look forward to entertaining mornings with a simulcast of The Morning Show (currently on e.tv) from 6-9am, followed by Tumelo Mothotoane and Gareth Edwards on ‘NewsLink’ from 9am to 12pm.

Viewers will still see the familiar faces they’ve grown to rely on, and also some new ones who will join the channel.

Amongst others, Shahan Ramkissoon will be back with a brand-new show: The Last Word, which will be broadcast on Thursday and Friday evenings at 8pm.

The weekend schedule is also being refreshed – going forward We the Nation will be shown on Sundays at 8pm.

eNCA will also extend its broadcast hours until midnight, every night. From 1 May it’s time to Question. Think. Act.

Visit www.enca.com to see more.