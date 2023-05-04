[PRESS OFFICE] The prestigious Radio Awards – now in its 13th year – continues to honour and recognise exceptional and innovative excellence in the South African radio industry, setting a benchmark for all radio stations and professionals to strive towards. Entries have officially opened and stations are invited to make their submissions.

The complete list of entry-categories for 2023 can be viewed on The Radio Awards website, where stations are advised to ensure their entry fits the required criteria. There is no entry-fee, and stations may edit their entries right up until the 9 July 2023 entry deadline.

This year sees the first time that the Station Manager’s Choice category is included in the main entry system. Station managers can now submit their nominations for this category as they have done in previous years for the Hall of Fame and Bright Star categories.

The fan favourite My Station competition that gives radio audiences the opportunity to vote for their favourite station, will take place later in the year, and more information will follow.

How to enter

Get familiar with the T&Cs

Read up on the guidelines and tips

Want to know what the judges are looking for? Find out here.

STEP 1 – REGISTER: CLICK HERE to register your profile for the 2023 entry system. All previous profile registrations have been cleared, so stations will need to create a new profile in order to gain access to the entry system. When registering your profile, stations will need to select the respective licence category (Internet, Campus, Community, PBS, Commercial).

STEP 2 – LOGIN: CLICK HERE to log in to the Radio Awards entry system once you have registered and verified your profile, and access has been approved by the Radio Awards administration. Use your registered username and password to log in to the entry system. You will then be redirected to the Radio Awards dashboard. Use the toolbar on the left side to navigate your way around the entry system.

STEP 3 – SUBMIT YOUR ENTRY: Select and complete the appropriate entry form for the category you wish to enter by clicking the ‘New Entry’ button on the side toolbar. Ensure that you complete all of the fields required for each entry you wish to make.

For enquiries about 2023 entries, contact Zandi Nhlapo at NhlapoZ@arena.africa

Judging panel

Judges for the Radio Awards are selected each year based on their relevant experience and expertise, and contribute countless hours towards reviewing the entries. In a continuous effort to expand diversity and practice fairness in judging all station entries in their different languages, the organizers welcome suggestions for new judges.

Suggestions for the judging panel should be directed to Philantu Nkanunu at NkanunuP@arena.africa

BDO South Africa have again been appointed as the auditors of the 2023 Radio Awards programme.

For more information, visit www.radioawards.co.za

Follow @SARadioAwards on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook #SARadioAwards