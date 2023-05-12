5FM’s 5 School Poetry Slam, launched on 5 Breakfast this week, is an epic showcase for masters of spoken word. It will officially take place at the SABC’s headquarters in Auckland Park on Africa Day, 25 May 2023.

“5FM supports and celebrates young people who are finding their voices and expressing their creativity through performance poetry for Africa Month,” said 5FM 5 Breakfast host, Dan Corder. “Oral storytelling, including performance poetry, is a crucial and sacred tradition in South African cultures, so for Africa Month, we are putting high school performance poets in the spotlight, where they belong. 5FM is uniquely placed to do this work, because 5 is the national youth radio station of the whole country, and it has always been the station’s purpose to celebrate and support young people, and make sure their voices are heard.”

The station made a call for entries from slam poets with the skills to blow South Africa away – looking for young masters of the spoken word – including rappers who mix their art with music – to showcase their lyrical abilities.

5 Lucky high school students will have the opportunity to perform their work live to the 5 Nation at an exclusive Poetry Slam showcase on Africa Day. They will also have the privilege of working with World Poetry Slam Champion, Xabiso Vili, who was interviewed by the 5 Breakfast team and also showcased his talents with an in-studio live performance.

Entrants are required to simply post a video of three minutes or less to Instagram, using the hashtag #5SchoolPoetrySlam and tagging @5FM, visit the 5FM app and fill out the entry form. Corder and the 5 Breakfast team also encouraged them to get their friends to share their videos on social media.

