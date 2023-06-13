[PRESS OFFICE] What if the life you wished for came true, only for you to realise that the life you had before was perfect and only you needed fixing?

In a spin-off from the first Piet’s Sake (launched in 2021), two more lives unexpectedly swop places in Piet’s Sake 2.

When the son of a well-off Zulu polygamist squares off with his Indian varsity lecturer over who can be a youth or an adult better than the other, life gives them an opportunity to swap lives and live out their differences through a comedy of errors amidst two cultural ceremonies.

Motlatsi Matatshe (House of Zwide), Warren Masemala, and Kaseran Pillay come together to provide another hilarious, feel good movie which will entertain South Africa again – excusivley to the eVOD platform.

Piet’s Sake 1 is still the most viewed movie on eVOD, and the sequel promises to be just as popular when it releases on 15 June – just in time for the long weekend.

Piet’s Sake 2 is a feel good, must see, which will leave you with a changed perspective and can be seen exclusively on eVOD.

Watch the official trailer here:

eVOD is eMedia’s online streaming platform which launched in August 2021, and allows viewers to watch movies, series, Afrikaans Telenovelas and much more on any device, at any time.

