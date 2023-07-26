[PRESS OFFICE] The My Station listener’s choice category of the 13th annual Radio Awards is now officially open for public voting.

The My Station competition gives radio listeners the opportunity to vote for their favourite station, and also stand the chance to win a R40 000 cash prize.

Public votes will determine the winners of two prestigious awards: the Most Votes award goes to the station that receives the highest number of online votes in the My Station competition. The Most Loyal Listeners award will go to the station with the highest number of votes relative to its listenership.

Listener can cast their votes online through the competition website. Voting closes on 27 September 2023 and until then, listeners can cast as many votes as they like.

Recognising excellence

The prestigious Radio Awards continues to honour and recognise exceptional and innovative excellence in the South African radio industry. They set a benchmark for all radio stations and professionals to strive towards.

Listeners are invited to join the conversation and share their excitement by using the hashtags #MyStationCompetition and #SARadioAwards.

Stay updated with the latest news and announcements on social media by following @SARadioAwards on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

For more information about The Radio Awards 2023, visit www.radioawards.co.za