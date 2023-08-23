“We have a long-standing relationship with MultiChoice and are proud of our six incredible BBC channels on the DStv platform,” said Pierre Cloete, the commercial director at BBC Studios in Africa.

“Each channel offers something for everyone with broad genre, trusted quality and international and local talent. I’m so excited to showcase our commitment to going further, broadening the reach of BBC Lifestyle and BBC UKTV and increasing the catch-up window for BBC owned content across our portfolio. This will give even more people in South Africa access to the very best BBC content and I can’t wait for new audiences to find their new favourite shows.”

Eight million families

BBC Studios’ multi-genre channel, BBC UKTV (DStv channel 134), launched in December 2022. It has proven to be a channel of choice with subscribers to the DStv Family, Access and EasyView packages with its audience share increasing by 79% in its second quarter since launch.

BBC UKTV will now also be available in DStv’s Compact package, providing around eight million families in South Africa access to a variety of entertainment, natural history series, soaps, and children’s shows from BBC Studios’ award-winning catalogue. Shows coming to the channel in September include Shakespeare and Hathaway: Private Investigators, Father Brown Season 3 and Earth’s Great Seasons Season 1.

Home to a variety of premium local and entertainment programming, including The Great South African Bake Off Season 4, Listing Jozi and Jamie Oliver Cooking for Less, BBC Lifestyle (channel 174) will be available on DStv Family subscribers for the first time since launch in 2015 in addition to its place in the DStv Compact package. DStv Family subscribers can look forward to Come Dine With Me South Africa Season 9 and Britain’s Most Expensive House Season 2.

“We continue to strengthen our content offering, therefore, we are excited about broadening the content scope for our customers,” said Georginah Machiridza, executive head of General Entertainment Channels at MultiChoice Group.