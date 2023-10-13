[PRESS OFFICE] The finalists for the prestigious Station of the Year award, Hall of Fame and Bright Star inductees, as well as the MyStation Most Votes and Most Loyal Listeners categories of The Radio Awards 2023 have been announced.

The Radio Awards continue to celebrate excellence in the radio industry, recogniSing the outstanding achievements and contributions of radio stations and individuals. This year’s awards have garnered intense competition and showcased the remarkable talent within the industry.

The Station of the Year finalists (in alphabetical order) are:

CAMPUS

STATION NAME MFM 92.6 PUKFM 93.6 TUKS FM 107.2 UJFM 95.4 VOW FM

COMMUNITY

STATION NAME GROOTFM 90.5 INANDA 88.4FM MIX FM 93.8 PRETORIA FM RADIO KHWEZI

PBS

STATION NAME LOTUS FM RSG SAFM UKHOZI FM UMHLOBO WENENE FM

COMMERCIAL

STATION NAME 5FM 947 HOT 102.7 FM KFM 94.5 METRO FM

The Station of the Year finalists are determined based on the number of times they appear as finalists across all general categories of the Radio Awards. To vie for the prestigious Station of the Year Award, category finalists are required to submit a further motivation.

This motivation will be reviewed and scored by the advisory panel and should encompass the station’s innovations, audience growth, community outreach, general achievements, and its unique selling points. This score will constitute the first half of a station’s final score.

The second half of the final score will be determined by a station’s success in the Radio Awards general categories.

Hall of Fame inductees are based on those who have made an indelible contribution to radio for at least thirty years. This year’s inductees have been nominated by their peers and are revered by the industry, and include:

INDUCTEE NAME ALVIN PILLAY ANDREW PIKE KENNY MAISTRY NIC DE JAGER NOMTHUNZI VUZA RAY WHITE

The Bright Star Award celebrates the contributions of young talent aged 26 years or younger. These individuals possess a deep understanding and passion for the medium, respecting its history while shaping its future. This year’s Bright Star inductees are:

INDUCTEE NAME CHRIS CHUENE KGOMOTSO MONYAI MTHOKOZISI MBELE NELISWA CELE NICK ARCHIBALD

The highly-anticipated Radio Awards Gala Dinner will take place on 2 December 2023, in Parktown, Johannesburg. Tickets for this prestigious event can be purchased through the Quicket booking link at a cost of R1195 per person. Seats are limited, so book your tickets as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.

Congratulations are extended to all the finalists and inductees, and we look forward to celebrating their accomplishments at the Radio Awards Gala Dinner.

For inquiries about the 2023 South African Radio Awards, please contact Melissa De Agrela at deagrelam@arena.africa.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and updates on the Radio Awards by following @SARadioAwards on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook, and use the hashtag #SARadioAwards.

For additional information, please visit the official website at www.radioawards.co.za.

About Arena Events

Arena Events draws on the editorial expertise and media-powerhouse advantage of Arena Holdings to deliver stimulating and engaging encounters that encourage excellence across South Africa’s various industries. Aligned to the thought-leadership of Arena’s prominent platforms like the Sunday Times, Financial Mail, Business Day, Sowetan, and Business Day TV, we are committed to facilitating events that nurture the socio-economic success of our country. Our leading industry events include the Sunday Times Top 100 Companies, Sunday Times The Directors Event, Business Day Supplier Development Awards, The Radio Awards, Sunday Times Gen Next, Sunday Times Top Brands, the Future of Media Conference, MOST Awards, FM AdFocus Awards, and a host of bespoke events for our clients. www.arenaevents.africa