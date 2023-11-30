“I’ve always wanted to be an agent of change, making sure that we can give women opportunities…that we can give young people opportunities. And I think even in this role, I’m part and parcel of making sure that happens.”

In describing her mission, Lala Tuku, head of SABC Content, could well be speaking for all SWIFT members.

Sisters Working in Film and Television was formed as a voice and a force to focus largely on women in the industry. A non-profit organisation that advocates for gender, race and pay parity across the audio-visual and content production ecosystem, the organisation’s vision is to bring real diversity through disrupting the model that enables male-dominated spaces.

SWIFT is a collective of women with expertise from diverse career streams within the audio-visual industry value chain; this ranges from directing, screenwriting, producing and executive producing, to broadcasting, distribution, and more.

In championing our women-led organisation, we celebrate the young people who are also on their journey to making a footprint in the industry – such as Soliana Tewolde, who worked as production manager on Kizozo Moto: Generation Fire, launched globally on Disney+ in July.

Minenhle Lithulu emerged as a winner at the 2023 Durban Filmmart Institute Jumpstart Programme, where her latest screenplay concept will be developed for her feature film production. Her short film, Heart Attack, was listed as a nominee for best screenplay at the 2023 Simon Sabela Awards. The film director has written for Durban Gen, The Estate, released her short film, Heart Attack, on Show Max Online, and ventured into script coordinating

We are inspired to see the acclaimed members of our organisation receiving local and global recognition in the categories of live action film, documentary films, and animation.

Our 11-time award-winning director and writer, Uga Carlini, is on a global tour for her latest documentary film, ‘Beyond the Light Barrier.’ The narrative immerses us in the world of a legendary meteorologist who spends her days on earth attempting to convince the world that her alien lover from an advanced human race existed and held the only solutions to all our problems on earth.

Amy Dherman’s recent SAFTA nomination for her production film, ‘Mense van die Wind’ is, as she says: “massive to us, that we can swim in water that is ‘traditionally’ available”. The award-winning producer continues to show her stripes humbly at the call of filmmaking.

Widening the net, safely

Women who are progressing in male-dominated spaces serve as pillars and cornerstones for the rise of filmmaking among the youth in South Africa. And let’s not forget our safety contact officers (SCO), who are key to one of SWIFT’s core programmes.

The Safety Contact Officer Programme is SWIFT’s chief ground-breaking initiative that advocates for safe working environment and a well-governed audio-visual industry by educating and creating awareness about sexual harassment.

It further provides a reporting portal and support for victims of sexual harassment through the presence of SCOs. The programme helps producers mitigate against the risk of sexual harassment on their productions.

The programme was first introduced in 2018 at the SAFTAs, and has since assisted several production companies – including Chocolate Tribe VX, Animations Studio, Ferguson Films, Burnt Onion Productions, Tshedza Pictures, and Quizzical Pictures – to name a few.

Our SCOs are not limited to assisting the members of SWIFT, but are on call for producers, funders, streamers and broadcasters to book for their productions.

We encourage all industry professionals (male and female) to contact us for advice on any sexual misconduct that ensues on productions. Collectively, we are responsible for imagining and working towards a future that is governed by the essence of a secure, respectful, and safe creative workspace.

The leaders

The magnetic force of the SWIFT community is held by our current board, led by: Zanele Mthembu (chair), Natalie Louw (deputy chair), Pearl Munonde (treasurer), Keshni Rajoo, and Lindi Ndebele-Koka (head of advocacy and acting executive officer).

The board is supported by Lindi Ndebele Koka as acting executive officer, myself, Noluthando Mnguni (marketing and communications officer), and Lerato Mathole (administrator and bookkeeper).

The calibre of our team ensures we meet the principle to advocating for equal and equitable representation for women in front of and behind the camera, and the creation of safe working spaces for women and vulnerable individuals in the audio-visual industry.

To remain true to its calling, SWIFT advocates training and preparing entrants to the industry, and identifying key growth opportunities for sisterhood. We ensure our international footprint is marked by creating local and global networks for distribution channels for our members.

Being the key voice and support structure for sisters working in Film and Television is to provide tools and resources.

A SWIFT membership gives you access to a collaborative network of esteemed women professionals – content distributors, media owners and broadcasters to distribute and exhibit content developed by SWIFT members and women in general.

Ensuring women are heard

The platform provides career and personal development opportunities, knowledge exchanges through skills training and mentorship for emerging and new entrants in the industry, as well as benefits such as priority access to key industry events and markets, such as the Durban Film Mart Institute, Fame Week accreditation, and finally, film screenings.

SWIFT’s footprint has its goal in facilitating and ensuring that women’s voices are heard, their talent recognised, their stories told, and representative of local narratives are reflected in content creation. This includes access to markets, and promotion of practitioners locally and internationally through strategic interventions, collaboration, and networking.

We urge you to join this awe-inspiring community of a multitude of talented and headstrong women.

Noluthando Mnguni is the communications officer at Sisters Working in Film & Television. She oversees the brand’s essence and cultivates it across SWIFT platforms.