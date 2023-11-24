eNCA and SABC have entered the Interactive Advertising Bureau of South Africa’s top 10 online publishers list, with 4 301 862 and 8 691 161 pageviews, respectively.
The IAB believes this movement to news sites could be linked to the ongoing coverage of Israel and Palestine, which is being covered across broadcast media and their digital channels regularly.
Additionally, local news publishers have also seen a bump in numbers with Caxton Local News Network seeing 14 660 049 pageviews during the month.
The changes reflect a move in the media space as broadcasters challenge stalwart online publishers.
The Interactive Advertising Bureau South Africa’s Measurement Dashboard provides an overview of the top online publishers and publications as well as trends across gender, age and interests, among others.
News24, Netwerk24 and SuperSport remained the top three contenders in online publications during October, clocking in 176 711 188, 88 306 021 and 80 368 517 pageviews, respectively. Sport remains dominant and is likely to remain so as the majority of football association seasons are well underway.
Below, South Africa’s biggest online publishers and publications for October 2023*:
|
South Africa’s Top Online Publishers — October 2023
|
Media24
|
295 626 229
|
DStv Online Sport
|
80 368 517
|
Maroela Media
|
45 016 205
|
Broad Media
|
29 275 365
|
The South African
|
19 109 387
|
Citizen
|
17 057 206
|
Caxton Local News Network
|
14 660 049
|
Daily Maverick
|
10 757 736
|
SABC
|
8 691 161
|
eNCA
|
4 301 862
|
South Africa’s Top Online Publications — October 2023
|
News24
|
176 711 188
|
Netwerk24
|
88 306 021
|
SuperSport
|
80 368 517
|
Maroela Media
|
45 016 205
|
SNL24
|
27 614 138
|
The South African
|
19 047 806
|
Citizen
|
17 057 206
|
Business Tech
|
13 798 986
|
Daily Maverick
|
10 757 736
|
MyBroadband
|
9 650 338
*As at 18 November 2023.
The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) South Africa Measurement Dashboard is a three-year partnership with dY/dX, a digital transformation company that provides product and service design, and content and digital sales optimisation solutions. The partnership provides a standardised audience measurement currency for publishers that can be used across the South African online industry.