eNCA and SABC have entered the Interactive Advertising Bureau of South Africa’s top 10 online publishers list, with 4 301 862 and 8 691 161 pageviews, respectively.

The IAB believes this movement to news sites could be linked to the ongoing coverage of Israel and Palestine, which is being covered across broadcast media and their digital channels regularly.

Additionally, local news publishers have also seen a bump in numbers with Caxton Local News Network seeing 14 660 049 pageviews during the month.

The changes reflect a move in the media space as broadcasters challenge stalwart online publishers.

The Interactive Advertising Bureau South Africa’s Measurement Dashboard provides an overview of the top online publishers and publications as well as trends across gender, age and interests, among others.

News24, Netwerk24 and SuperSport remained the top three contenders in online publications during October, clocking in 176 711 188, 88 306 021 and 80 368 517 pageviews, respectively. Sport remains dominant and is likely to remain so as the majority of football association seasons are well underway.

Below, South Africa’s biggest online publishers and publications for October 2023*: