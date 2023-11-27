The South African Broadcasting Corporation has a new group chief executive officer. Nomsa Chabeli will take over from acting GCEO, Nada Wotshela.

In a statement, the SABC’s board of directors said it had confidence in Chabeli’s ability to drive revenue generation, strategic growth, innovation and uphold the values that define the SABC’s legacy.

“In this pivotal role, Ms Chabeli will spearhead the strategic vision and operational excellence across the entire SABC Group. This appointment reflects SABC’s commitment to maintaining excellence in broadcasting and meeting the evolving needs of its diverse audience,” the board said.

Chabeli said she was truly honoured and excited to join the SABC as its new GCEO.

“This organisation holds a rich legacy of public service through broadcasting, and I am committed to advancing its mission and intensifying efforts to significantly improve revenue generation and lay the foundation for enduring success,” she said.

“Faced with the challenges of a rapidly evolving digital landscape, together we will embrace innovation, foster meaningful connections and ensure that our content continues to inspire, inform and resonate with diverse audiences in this dynamic media landscape.”

Chabeli’s career path spans two decades. She has amassed a wealth of experience from diverse organisations including MTN and MultiChoice, where she was the marketing director of SuperSport and subsequently the DStv portfolio.

In addition, Chabeli has served at SAB, Brand South Africa, GCIS and Edcon. She also has a credible history of developing persuasive and highly influential brand messaging that attracts a diverse customer population while also being adept at overseeing market intelligence activities to identify market trends, customer behaviours and emerging technologies.

Valuable brand

In her role at MTNSA, she was in driving MTN to become the most valuable brand in South Africa and being named the 2022 Brand of the Year, by the Brand Finance South Africa 100 report.

Some of her career highlights include leading the marketing and communications for the successful 2010 World Cup Bid that resulted in South Africa’s confirmation as the host country, Marketing Director of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2003 and the development and execution of South Africa’s communications and marketing strategy for various Davos World Economic Forums.

She holds an MBA from Henley Business School and is currently completing a Masters in Digital Business at Wits Business School.