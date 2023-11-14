Telkom seals three-year naming rights partnership with the Radio Awards

[PRESS OFFICE] Since their inception in 2010, the Radio Awards have grown to become the most prestigious recognition platform for radio professionals in South Africa.

This year the Radio Awards welcomes Telkom as the naming partner for the next three years. As of 2023, the Telkom Radio Awards will celebrate outstanding achievement, and continue to set the benchmark for excellence in South African radio.

Having been in the South African communications space for more than 140 years, Telkom offers a dynamic synergy in celebrating the power of radio as SA’s most popular broadcast medium.

“Our partnership with the Radio Awards is a celebration of the powerful medium and the dedicated individuals who bring it to life. As a brand deeply committed to connecting South Africans, our sponsorship of this event serves as a meaningful avenue to raise awareness of our support for access to information.

“By engaging with radio audiences, we aim to forge new connections and foster a sense of belonging. Through this collaboration, we are not just endorsing a medium, but reinforcing Telkom’s identity as a brand that is making waves and leaving no one behind in a connected world, regardless of the medium you choose,” shared Gugu Mthembu, Telkom’s chief marketing officer.

Excellence in radio ecosystem

“We stand at the forefront, celebrating excellence in the entire radio ecosystem and supporting broadcasters in their over-the-air, streaming and podcast initiatives. Together, we ride the waves of progress, ensuring that every connection celebrates our shared commitment to a connected, informed, and enriched South Africa,” Mthembu concluded.

“We’re excited to have Telkom on board as our naming partner and look forward to a collaboration over the next three years, that raises the profile of radio in reaching millions of people across the country. Ensuring the quality of this vital medium is essential for keeping people informed and entertained.

“The Telkom Radio Awards will continue as an annual programme that industry professionals and listeners know and love,” said Taryn Westoby, General Manager of Events for Arena Holdings, which owns the awards programme.

Gala dinner on 2 December

The category finalists, Hall of Fame and Bright Star inductees and the Station of the Year finalists were published earlier this month, and winners will be announced at the highly-anticipated Telkom Radio Awards Gala Dinner on 2 December 2023 at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

This year’s Awards will be presented in-person. Tickets for the gala dinner can be purchased through the Quicket booking link.

For inquiries about the 2023 Telkom Radio Awards, contact Melissa De Agrela at deagrelam@arena.africa.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and updates by following the hashtag #TelkomRadioAwards

For additional information, please visit the official website at www.radioawards.co.za