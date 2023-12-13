My heart feels heavy after learning that the current issue of Zigzag surfing magazine, which is currently in print, will be the last edition ever.

I cannot explain the impact this magazine has had on my life and on shaping every aspect of who I am today. From the posters and cut-out pics that were plastered across the walls of my teenage bedroom, a love for surfing and photography was born which set me on the path to where I find myself today.

The fire was lit

My first photo was published in the Zag when I was 15 and, from there, a fire was lit. I pursued photography – specifically surf photography – with unbridled passion and energy. Photography led me to the creative industry which ultimately landed me in marketing.

My first job after graduating from university was at the Zag where I learned so much about business, media, creativity, marketing and entrepreneurship from Craig Sims. To call Simsy a mentor would not do justice to the impact he had in shaping me.



Over the years I was in and out of Zag, either working as a freelancer for the mag and sister publications blunt, SA Bodyboarder, SWG and SA Paddler, or working in various roles, including Photo Editor, Assistant Editor and, eventually, as Editor.

Cherished memories

My memories of these days working alongside Jeremy Saville, Craig Jarvis, Rein van de Wall, Mike Frew, Will Bendix, Calvin Bradley Clinton Welfare, Sally Cook Mark Campbell, Dean Hartry, Charlene Mazery, Julian M., Lauren Holloway, Brandon Bradley and so many others, are some of my most cherished. They were days filled with fun, laughter, adventure and stoke.

To Andy Davis, Greg Ewing, Charlene Mazery and the team who kept the Zag weaving down the line as publishers globally retreated from the relentless onslaught of online media – thank you.

The image below was my first ever Zigzag cover – taken of Antonio Bortoletto at the little bay next to Bog in Ballito, a literal stone’s throw from my home today. I recall the feeling of immense pride and joy I felt at securing a cover of one of the world’s oldest and most respected surf mags.

It breaks my heart that no photographer or surfer will ever get to experience that feeling again.

