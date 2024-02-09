[PARTNER CONTENT] The HISTORY® Channel Africa’s big hitters are back with the latest seasons throughout the year on DStv 186.

The first half of 2024 is crammed with returning seasons of our viewers’ favourites, from mystery-solving in The Curse of Oak Island to the fascinating off-grid lifestyle of Mountain Men, the drama of Storage Wars and the cutthroat competition of Forged in Fire.

One of the greatest treasure hunts of all time continues in season 11 of The Curse of Oak Island on Fridays at 20h15 (started 26 January).

The Lagina brothers embark on their boldest plans yet to solve the 228-year-old treasure mystery.

Their continued dig efforts pay off as they make several of the most historic discoveries ever unearthed in North America.

Then in the return of Mountain Men, on Thursdays at 19h25 (starting 8 February), season 12 of the long-running docuseries shines a spotlight on the enduring spirit of the wilderness.

In the furthest parts of North America, some brave men and women embrace a rugged lifestyle, away from modern conveniences and navigate unforgiving landscapes and battle the elements.

The big reveal

Season 12 features a diverse set of pioneers with unique skills, knowledge, and expertise. From trapping and hunting to building shelters and crafting essential tools, these individuals possess an unrivalled connection to nature.

March sees the return of Storage Wars, this time for season 15. Catch the latest instalment of the fascinating reality series weekdays at 18h10 (starting 04 March).

The much-loved cast members will once again head to storage units and wait anxiously for the big reveal of what is behind the door, before the frantic bidding begins with the hopes of finding a hidden treasure trove.

Then, in April the wildly popular Forged in Fire is ‘On the Road’ for season 10, crisscrossing America looking for the best blade smiths in the country.

Every Monday at 20h15 (starting 22 April) the show heads to world-renowned blacksmith shops and blade smithing schools across the US.

The contestants are slowly whittled down for the chance to compete against other smiths to determine who will win the ultimate grand prize.

Top rated shows

May brings with it the return of The Proof is Out There, as season three continues with brand new episodes on Saturdays at 20h15 (starting 4 May). From what is supposedly the greatest UFO photo ever, to hairy serpents and the discovery of a dead mermaid – journalist Tony Harris takes an in-depth look at jaw-dropping videos of unexplained phenomena.

Fans will also be excited to learn that new seasons of some of the other most-loved shows will be coming to their screens later this year. From seasons 4 and 5 of Curse of Skinwalker Ranch from July through to November, to season 11 of Alone in August. September is jam-packed with exciting new seasons of Beyond Skinwalker Ranch, Pawn Stars and American Pickers. Finally, season 16 of Ancient Aliens will air in December.

Tune in to the HISTORY Channel Africa, on DStv 186, for these and other brand-new seasons of the top viewer rated shows.

Get a glimpse of the legendary returns:

