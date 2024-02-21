I wanted to be heard. I wanted to be Dmitri Jagels. Then someone asked (it was Good Hope FM station manager, Natano Brache), Why don’t you try to be yourself?

Stan Mars, Good Hope FM’s breakfast host introduced a panel discussion on radio on World Radio Day under the theme, A century informing, entertaining and education.

The panel included:

Priya Reddy – Director: Communication for City of Cape Town and ex GHFM presenter (News and Lifestye show features)

Celest Anthony – Good Hope FM’s Night Life Show presenter

Delucia Daniels – Award winning producer for The Morning Show and The Hit 30

Dmitri Jegels – Lecturer: Communication Skills, Faculty of Applied Sciences at CPUT and ex GHFM presenter, first presenter of colour on radio

Watch this fascinating exploration of the medium through the eyes of the presenters, its course through our airwaves during apartheid, and how radio is received in today’s complex media environment.