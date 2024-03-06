Former footballer and SABC Sport soccer analyst, Siphiwe Mkhonza, has died.

In a statement, his family said: “The family of the former Golden Arrows and Kaizer Chiefs defender Siphiwe Mkhonza confirms he sadly passed on in the early hours of this [Tuesday] morning at home. Mkhonza, affectionately known as ‘Dr Mnandi’ at his current employer, SABC, was suffering from kidney infection for a long time.”

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC)said it was saddened by the death of the renowned SABC Sport analyst. It said Mkhonza was “off-sick for a while and was unable to work due to illness. He will be missed by his colleagues and followers/viewers/listeners”.

Mkhonza was an analyst for SABC Sport’s live soccer matches on Soccer Zone and Laduma, as well as a guest sports commentator on Sport Night Amplified on METRO FM.

Support during illness

Mkhonza’s family said he was admitted at Charlotte Maxeke [Hospital in Johannesburg] a month ago and was released after showing signs of recovery. Mkhonza was being taken care of by his girlfriend and mother of his three children, Nondumiso Masengemi, at their home in Roodepoort.

“The family wishes to thank his former employer and his colleagues at SABC, fellow football legends from the stable he belonged to and friends for their support during his illness.”

Mkhonza is survived by his children, his father, Joseph ‘Skheshe Kheshe’ Mkhonza [who also played for Chiefs], his mothere, Phindile Mkhonza, and his brother. The family will communicate further details regarding funeral arrangements.”

RIP Siphiwe Mkhonza Kaizer Chiefs are deeply saddened to learn of the untimely passing of Siphiwe Mkhonza. "Dr. Mnandi" served the Club with distinction. As one of us, the entire Kaizer Chiefs family mourns with his loved ones. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.… pic.twitter.com/Eh5Iy5cb5k — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) March 5, 2024

A towering defender in his time, Siphiwe Mkhonza was a leader on and off the field. He also had great perspectives on the game as an analyst. I am deeply saddened by Mkhonza’s passing. My thoughts and prayers are with the Mkhonza family and the South African football fraternity. pic.twitter.com/AuTtzs1seT — Minister of Sport, Arts & Culture (@zizikodwa) March 5, 2024

The football fraternity is reeling from the news of the passing of football legend Siphiwe Mkhonza 💔 Thinking of family and friends during this difficult time 🙏🏾 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/wyb78P7YOU — Carol Tshabalala (@SimplyCarol8) March 5, 2024

