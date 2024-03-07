[PRESS OFFICE] The national publication, The Sunday Times, announces that it has joined forces with WorkL, the employee experience platform which measures, tracks and improves employee engagement and employee happiness at work, to reveal the best places to work in the country.

The Sunday Times, Best Places to Work 2024 awards are open for organisations across South Africa to enter with the chance of being included within the prestigious list which will help businesses attract and retain talent.

Businesses entering will not only understand their own Flight Risk score, but understand their organisation’s overall engagement score, their Confidence in Management indicator, Diversity & Inclusion Indicator, NPS, their Six Steps to Workplace Engagement Scores and have their data benchmarked against global and industry scores.

Those opting for the enhanced option will receive their own personalised Instant Action Planning, Action plans around WorkL’s Six Steps to Workplace Happiness, Heatmaps on all WorkL standard questions and the ability to filter results by several demographics such as age, and length of service.

The survey which entrants will send to their employees via a personalised link, features 35 questions centred around WorkL’s widely approved employee engagement theory: Six Steps to Workplace Happiness, which includes Reward & Recognition, which are integral to retaining talent. Developed by behavioural scientists, data analysts, psychologists, business leaders, academics and other independent parties, the survey accurately monitors employee engagement and wellbeing in the workplace.

To achieve a high overall engagement score, a company must consistently perform well across its six-step framework, encompassing: Reward and Recognition, Instilling Pride, Information Sharing, Empowerment, Wellbeing and Job Satisfaction Each of WorkL’s Six Steps consists of between three and five key elements, which are measured on a 0-10 scale.

The awards will recognise organisations with the highest levels of employee engagement, wellbeing and satisfaction and businesses will be recognised by company size and by the following categories as well:

Best Places to Work: Small Organisation (10-49 Employees)

Best Places to Work: Medium Organisation (50-249 Employees)

Best Places to Work: Big Organisation (250-1,999 Employees)

Best Places to Work: Very Big Organisation (2,000+ Employees)

Best Places to Work for women

Best Places to Work for disabled employees

Best Places to Work for ethnic minority employees

Best Places to Work for LGBTQA+ employees

Best Places to Work for 16-34 year olds

Best Places to Work for 55+ year olds

Best Places to Work for employee wellbeing

The deadline for entry is the 4th October, 2024 with results announced towards the end of 2024. WorkL, which was launched in the UK in 2017, already holds data on the state of work-life in over 2,000 organisations in South Africa, which shows that the overall engagement level amongst employees in South Africa is a strong 74%- above the global average of 69%.

Managers are happier than non-managers in South Africa with a 10% difference in engagement score. Employees between the ages of 25-55 are more likely to be unhappier at work compared to those aged 18-24 and over 55. The data also shows that the longer you are with an organisation in South Africa, the more engaged you are – employees who have worked at an organisation for less than a year have a 69% engagement score and those who have worked for more than 10 years have a 74% engagement score.

WorkL already powers a number of Best Places to Work Awards in the UK, Ireland, Australia and the UAE. To find out more visithttps://business.workl.co/workplace-awards.

Lord Mark Price, Founder of WorkL comments on the findings; “Launching these awards with The Sunday Times will help employers in South Africa to better understand their workforce as well as support employees looking for best places to work. We are delighted to be in partnership with the Sunday Times in South Africa”

Lyndon Barends, Managing Director: Partnerships from Arena says; “Entering the awards gets an organisation recognition as a best place to work and also will help them understand opportunity areas within the business that need addressing to improve employee engagement and experience. We look forward to working with WorkL and seeing the results as well as recognising the winners.”

The data used in this report is from WorkL’s Workplace Happiness Test from over 300 000 annual survey completions across 26 sectors, 105 countries and 60 000 organisations globally.

For further information, a copy of the report or an interview with the Founder, Lord Price, please contact: press@workl.co / or Contact bestplacestowork@sundaytimes.co.za or +2711280-5012 to find out more.