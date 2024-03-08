The Real Network, a new YouTube channel spun out of CliffCentral, is host to a fun and fearless new podcast, The Shady PHodcast, hosted by Warrick ‘Warras The Shady Lurker’ Stock and Phind’Gcobe ‘DJ PH’ Madubela.

Their opinions on the world of pop culture among other news interests is what will turn tables and up the ante in a reimagined way. “From the banter we have to the amazing and unexpected guests we’ll be inviting onto the show, we really just want to have fun with it and rock!” the pair said.

“We can’t deny how podcasts have changed media consumption not just locally but globally as well. Not only have they allowed people like ourselves to freely exercise our freedom of speech, but they form these niche audiences that people can relate to without feeling judged or shunned upon for sharing the same sentiments”, said Warras and PH.

“The Shady PHodcast is for the people who don’t give a f**k and don’t live up to societal norms because being conventional has never gotten anyone anywhere,” Warras added.

The Shady PHodcast premieres on Monday, 11 March at 11h00 exclusively on The Real Network channel on YouTube with new episodes dropping every Monday in the same time slot.

The Real Network born out of Cliffcentral.com

The Real Network is a new podcast network, spun out of Cliffcentral.com where the personalities and audiences can do their thing in complete freedom. We do REAL. Real people, real life, real stories. From real funny to real controversial; real relevant to real know-how.

“After a decade of pioneering and revolutionising podcasting in Africa, seeing Cliffcentral.com transform into The Real Network will not only take podcasting to different heights, it will also create a platform that is able to accommodate the talent of the future.

“For shows like The Gareth Cliff Show, the quality and substance of the show will still remain all while making way for new shows aimed at opening up the podcast industry and attracting new generations of audiences and content creators. I truly believe that PH and Warras will take The Real Network to unimaginable spaces for all to access,” said Gareth Cliff, founder of Cliffcentral.com

The Real Network will be creatively driven by PH & Warras’ alongside Gareth Cliff’s guidance to create one of the biggest multi-platform media channels the continent has. The podcast network will host diverse views and content brought to you by personalities like DJ Warras, PH and Gareth Cliff with episodes ranging from 30 minutes, to hour-long shows, and to all hour streaming and more shows added throughout the year.