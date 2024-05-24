[PRESS OFFICE] eMedia’s audience is being deprived of key national sporting events due to what it views as the anti-competitive conduct of MultiChoice/SuperSport.

Despite Multichoice having acquired exclusive television rights to the T20 World Cup some time ago, it only gave free-to-air broadcasters, including e.tv the opportunity to tender for these rights less than five weeks before the start of the event, with the award of the tender unlikely to be announced until less than two weeks before the event.

As a result, eMedia was unable to tender for these rights. If eMedia did succeed in securing rights less than two weeks before the event, it would have been impossible to secure sponsors, arrange advertising and adjust programming schedules.

This means that millions of loyal e.tv viewers, who do not have access to DStv’s paid services, will be denied the opportunity to watch the South African T20 World Cup matches for free on its channel.