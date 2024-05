[PRESS OFFICE] 29 May 2024 is an important day in the history of South Africa’s democracy.

To gauge the feelings of South Africans, eNCA took to the streets and conducted interviews with 3022 households that are representative of the wider society. Assisted by Mark Data (Pty) Ltd the interviews were conducted face-to-face and on a one-on-one basis.

Those interviewed ranged from city dwellers to rural citizens. Furthermore, the interviews were conducted in the person’s language of choice.

Information from 30% of those surveyed was double checked to improve the quality of the date. The margin of error was a respectable 1.8%.

eNCA is in the process of concluding another election poll. The results will be released a few days before the polls, on the 19 May 2024.

For more election news, analysis, and in-depth coverage, tune into eNCA, DStv Channel 403.

The participants were asked a little over 40 questions in the initial survey and these are some of the highlights from the poll.

WHY IS THE ANC LOSING SUPPORT?