5 Mid-mornings, weekdays from 09h00 to 12h00, will now feature news slots as well, with Yonaka Theledi, a familiar voice on 5FM’s weekend news slots, joining Stephanie Be in studio.

5 Lunch, weekdays from 12h00 to 15h00, will see an absolute firecracker, Lula Odiba, a brand-new addition to the 5FM team, moving in behind the mic as host, with 5 Drive’s Nadia Romanos moving to the 5 Lunch news desk.

Weekends on 5

Weekends on 5FM will be a music-filled affair, with hit after hit of all your favourite tunes, the hottest new releases and remixes.

Fridays will keep the banger-pumping favourites in place, with The Roger Goode Show on 5 with Roger Goode, airing from 18h00 to 22h00, and In Das We Trust on 5 with Das Kapital, airing from 22h00. to 01h00., bringing the vibe and setting the tone for an epic weekend.

The Saturday line-up will welcome It’s Harry, baby!, Harrison Mkhize, who currently hosts 5 Weekend Nights, as host of the Top 40 on 5, airing between 10h00. and 14h00., bringing listeners all the freshest new tunes rocking SA and the world.

The Saturday Sizzle on 5 with Austin Cassim will be extended to run from 18h00 to 21h00, with his brother and fellow CINIMIN deck dominator, Kyle Cassim, moving back to the Saturday 21h00 to midnight slot for The Kyle Cassim Show on 5.

On Sundays, Nutty Nys will still be bringing the heat between 18h00and 21h00. with the hugely popular Sunday Sessions on 5. This will now be followed by a brand-new show, 5 Hip-Hop Nights, from 21h00. to 00h00, hosted by Lula Odiba, who is a professional hip-hop DJ, bringing listeners all the best, pumping hip-hop tunes from the biggest names in SA and the globe.

Noni Radebe, who hosts The Wakeup Call on Good Hope FM after winning the Campus DJ Search in 2020, joins the station as a stand-in presenter.