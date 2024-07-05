5FM will be joining the fight against hunger at Sandton Convention Centre on Wednesday, the day before Mandela Day.

“In a world of abundance, way too many children, adults and elderly individuals have to go about their day without the most basic of nutrition, and it’s the whole 5 Nation’s responsibility and privilege to do whatever we can to help,” said 5FM and Good Hope FM PCS combo business manager, Masixole Mdingane.

“Food insecurity not only threatens the health and well-being of communities, but also hinders socio-economic development and perpetuates cycles of poverty, so it’s an honour for us to positively impact the communities we broadcast to, to get firmly behind this cause and make a practical, life-changing and possibly life-saving difference,” he added.

The station is supporting Rise Against Hunger Africa – a charity that provided 5 254 598 meals to those in desperate need in 2023 – and will broadcast the 5 Mid Mornings show with Stephanie Be and Yonaka live at the venue from 09h00 to 12h00 to raise awareness around the phenomenal work they do.

5FM’s favourite presenters and staff won’t only be bringing some banging tunes and an amazing vibe, but will also be jumping in to help the charity with the packaging and supply of thousands of food packages.

Members of the public are encouraged to register on the Rise Against Hunger Website and join in what promises to be a hugely fun and spirited event for a wonderful cause… or even register to have a packing event of their own.