Announcing the first annual South African Podcast Awards!

The South African Podcasting Guild (SAPG) has announce the inaugural South African Podcast Awards (SAPA). Entries are now open for the biggest podcast awards show in the country.

The South African Podcast Awards is a showcase for the best local podcasts and podcasters. The goal of the show is to set the bar for excellence in South African podcasting, inspiring podcasters to continually improve their audio quality, show artwork, content, and overall production.

The SAPA aims to establish a reference point for high-quality podcasts, benefiting not only podcasters but also brands, media buyers, and listeners by highlighting exemplary South African podcasts. Since the SAPG’s founding on 2 November 2023, the team has been diligently planning this awards show to celebrate and elevate the local podcasting community.

The awards will be broadcast via live stream with watch parties hosted across the country, allowing podcasters to come together and celebrate.

Entries Open: July 2

Entries Close:July 31

Entry Fee: Free for all podcasters, whether SAPG members or not

How to Enter: Register your show on the SA Podlist at www.sapg.co.za/podlist.

The SAPG leadership team will make an initial cut to create a finalist list. Finalists will be judged by a panel of highly experienced podcast professionals. Judges will evaluate entries based on:

Production Quality: Recording, editing, post-production, sonic identity

Hosting: Interview technique, active listening, depth of research, chemistry

Creativity: Unique angles on stories or interviews, show concepts and execution

Value of Content: Importance, interest, challenge, entertainment, insight, and overall value for the intended audience

Star-studded judging panel announced for 2024 Shopper Marketing Awards

Shop! South Africa, a non-profit trade association dedicated to enhancing retail environments and experiences, has named a powerful line-up of industry leaders and influencers as the judges for its second annual Outstanding Shopper Marketing Awards (OSMA) to take place in November.

The Shop! Awards are the ultimate symbol of creativity, innovation, and best practice – a hallmark of excellence that provides the benchmark for success and the catalyst for continuous improvement.

The 2024 judging panel comprises:

Judging facilitator Phil Day is the Managing Director of POPAI UK & Ireland, the leading global association for the marketing and retail industry. He has over 18 years of experience in retail marketing and in-store advertising solutions. Day has run the POPAI Awards in the UK since 2007.

Joanne Gould is the CEO of Smollan South Africa with extensive experience in strategic leadership roles. Gould has served on several boards including the Marketing Association of SA and was the Deputy Chair of the Advertising Standards Authority.

Candice Schooling is the Head of Sales at Rainmaker Media, with over 15 years of experience in shopper marketing and FMCG sales strategies. She has built a reputation as a trusted advisor in the FMCG market and continues to make significant contributions to the sector.

Craig Small is the Customer Marketing Executive at Clicks Group, excelling in executive managerial roles within the pharmacy retail field. He is known for his strong leadership skills and innovative mindset.

Tshiamo Tladi is the Strategic Director at Accenture Song with over 15 years of experience in brand and retail strategy across multiple sectors. He specialises in integrating MarTech solutions for retail clients.

Wendy van Zyl is the Libstar Executive for Category and Customer. She is a seasoned FMCG professional with over 25 years of experience. She pursues excellence across Sales, Marketing, Shopper Marketing, Trade Marketing, and Trade Category Management.

Craig Doré is a seasoned marketer with extensive experience in brand management and strategic innovation in the FMCG and luxury brand sectors. He is currently on sabbatical, writing a book on luxury brand marketing principles.

Francois Jurgens is the Director of Category Planning and Activation at Mondelēz International, with over 15 years of experience in sales and marketing for global enterprises. He has worked for several global blue-chip companies including GSK, Kellogg Company, Reckitt Benckiser, and Revlon Execution.

Siobhan O’Sullivan is the Managing Executive for HPC, Group Strategy & Marketing at Premier FMCG. She has more than 30 years of experience in leading marketing and strategy execution and business management in a variety of sectors. These include the beverage packaging industry, poultry, OTC pharmaceuticals, packaged foods, and personal care.

Katleho Mahloane is the Commercial Marketing Executive at FNB. He is a purpose-driven marketing leader with over 20 years of experience holding significant roles at SABMiller, Nestle SA, The Coca-Cola Company, and Vodacom. Mahloane was instrumental in positioning FNB as a trusted partner for SMEs, the public sector, and large enterprises in South Africa.

“Our judging panel represents the pinnacle of industry expertise and innovation,” says Di Wilson, MD of Shop! SA. “Each judge brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of excellence, ensuring that our awards will highlight the very best in shopper marketing and retail execution.”

The Campaign categories for this year’s awards are:

Integrated/Omnichannel Campaigns

Shopper Marketing Campaigns

Trader Campaigns

Social & eCommerce Campaigns

Interactive Activations

Purpose-Driven Campaigns

Pack Design

The Technical Design categories for this year’s awards are:

Temporary (less than 12 weeks in store) On-Shelf

Temporary Off-Shelf

Temporary Gondola Ends

Temporary Scale Displays

Permanent (normally more than one year in store) On-Shelf

Permanent Off-Shelf/Freestanding

Permanent Gondola Ends

Shop’s global membership includes major retailers, agencies with shopper and digital offerings, production houses, POS manufacturers, and brands.

The final deadline for entries is 31 July with judging to commence in August. Nominations will be announced in September with the gala dinner to take place in November.

You can read more about the Shop! Awards and enter by clicking here.

TV nominations announced for kykNET Silwerskerm awards

This year’s television nominees for the prestigious kykNET Silwerskerm awards for Film and TV in various genres and formats, showcase the exceptional talent and creativity within the Afrikaans entertainment landscape.

The awards ceremony, honouring the best films and actors of the festival, as well as top television productions, will take place on Saturday 31 August at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC).

At this glamorous event to wind up this year’s kykNET Silwerskerm Festival, the iconic blue carpet will be rolled out for the biggest stars, and top musicians will provide entertainment on stage.

The ceremony will be broadcast the following evening, Sunday 1 September at 20:00, on kykNET (DStv channel 144).

For the TV categories – including best actors, presenters and personalities – the nominations include series on kykNET and Showmax that provided outstanding television entertainment between 1 April 2023 and 31 March 2024, covering more than 20 categories.

Three awards for lifetime contribution to the television industry will also be handed over. The names of recipients will be announced on August 15.

While an independent panel of experts are deliberating on the Personality of the Year category winner, kykNET viewers can also nominate favourites.

Personalities in the run are Brendan Peyper and Rachelle Fourie of Op my eish!, Derick Hougaard of Hougaard – Liefling van Loftus, Avril Albetti of Die brug, Anita Lloyd of Die Real Housewives van die Wynlande, and the winners of Kokkedoor: Vuur en Vlam – Karen Els and Gert Joubert.

Viewers who wish to vote can make their choice on the kykNET website from 5 July to 5 August.

Nominations Open for the 2024 Kfm 94.5 Best of the Cape Awards The Kfm 94.5 Best of the Cape Awards, powered by YOCO, are back for 2024 and they are shining brighter than ever. This year, we’re putting the spotlight on the essence of the Western Cape by celebrating all things local. From cherished coffee shops to exhilarating adventure spots, it’s time to honour the heart and soul of our Western Cape communities. “Local independent businesses are what makes Cape Town such a unique and vibrant place for locals and visitors. At Yoco, we believe in supporting, growing and celebrating these local businesses through our products, services and community. So being a part of the Kfm 94.5’s Best of the Cape Awards was a perfect fit for us,” says Mmaphuthi Morule, Yoco’s Head of Brand Marketing. Nominations Open: 02 July 2024 Do you have a favourite local haunt that deserves recognition? Whether it’s the coffee shop that fuels your mornings, the gym that gets you moving, or the adventure part that gives you a rush, now is the time to sing their praises. The Kfm 94.5 Best of the Cape Awards are about more than just accolades; they’re a celebration of the unique flavours, sights, and experiences that make the Western Cape extraordinary. Last year, we saw an outpouring of support with over 6000 nominations and close to 200,000 votes. This year, we aim to highlight even more local treasures across 30 diverse categories. Celebrate Local: Honour the businesses and spots that make the Western Cape special

Visibility: Gain exposure through Kfm 94.5’s extensive platforms.

Nominations Open for the 2024 Kfm 94.5 Best of the Cape Awards The Kfm 94.5 Best of the Cape Awards, powered by YOCO, are back for 2024 and they are shining brighter than ever. This year, we're putting the spotlight on the essence of the Western Cape by celebrating all things local. From cherished coffee shops to exhilarating adventure spots, it's time to honour the heart and soul of our Western Cape communities. "Local independent businesses are what makes Cape Town such a unique and vibrant place for locals and visitors. At Yoco, we believe in supporting, growing and celebrating these local businesses through our products, services and community. So being a part of the Kfm 94.5's Best of the Cape Awards was a perfect fit for us," says Mmaphuthi Morule, Yoco's Head of Brand Marketing. Nominations Open: 02 July 2024 Do you have a favourite local haunt that deserves recognition? Whether it's the coffee shop that fuels your mornings, the gym that gets you moving, or the adventure part that gives you a rush, now is the time to sing their praises. The Kfm 94.5 Best of the Cape Awards are about more than just accolades; they're a celebration of the unique flavours, sights, and experiences that make the Western Cape extraordinary. Last year, we saw an outpouring of support with over 6000 nominations and close to 200,000 votes. This year, we aim to highlight even more local treasures across 30 diverse categories. Celebrate Local: Honour the businesses and spots that make the Western Cape special

Visibility: Gain exposure through Kfm 94.5's extensive platforms.

Community Spirit: Strengthen community ties by recognising and supporting local excellence. Nominations open from 02 July 2024. Your input will help showcase the dedication and talent that define our local communities. 2024 Effie Awards South Africa judges announced The Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA) and Effie South Africa has announced the Jury for the 2024 Effie Awards. This respected panel of experts is tasked with adjudicating the most effective campaigns by ensuring that all entries meet the highest standards of strategic and effective marketing communication. The winners of the 2024 programme will be revealed at a gala awards ceremony to be held in October in Johannesburg. Further, Effie South Africa is pleased to introduce the new Jury Co-Chairs, Refilwe Maluleke, Executive Head of Marketing at Discovery Health, and Ahmed Tilly, Creative Advisor and Director at Number 10 – A Creative Consultancy. Their leadership and expertise will be instrumental in guiding the jury through the evaluation process. The first round of judging will take place in July, followed by Round Two in early August. Judging will culminate with the Grand Effie Judging in early September. Details on the members of the Grand Effie Jury will be announced later in August.

Three in a row for Chery

Chery has bagged its third consecutive Gold Award in the annual NADA Dealer Satisfaction Index (DSI), giving it a perfect run since first opening its doors in South Africa.

The company was one of only seven brands to achieve Gold status and arguably the only brand that has been able to maintain this top-tier status throughout its existence.

The National Automotive Dealers Association’s (NADA) Dealer Satisfaction Index (DSI) Report (known as the NADA DSI) is a very important barometer of brand health. It evaluates more than a thousand dealers’ honest (and anonymous) opinions of the brand(s) that they work with.

“It is not a well-known fact that Chery does not have its own dealerships.

“Rather, we work in partnership with large and small businesses that own a Chery franchise to offer the best range of products and the highest quality of service to our customers.

“So, for us to offer a Gold Standard level of service and sales support, we have to have a strong and healthy relationship with our dealers,” says Jay Jay Botes, General Manager of Chery South Africa.

Anzisha Prize’s The Journey, Season 2 launches, featuring young entrepreneurs Noreen Mutavhatsindi and Collins Kathuli

The Anzisha Prize today launched Season 2 of its flagship Africa youth entrepreneurship documentary series The Journey. The Journey is a compelling 8-episode documentary that follows the inspiring journeys of 30 young African entrepreneurs chosen in 2022, aged 15 to 22, over two transformative years.

This season captures the dynamic and often challenging world of youth entrepreneurship in Africa, highlighting these young visionaries’ determination, innovation, and resilience.

The documentary series is produced by the editorial team at Africa’s premier youth entrepreneurship initiative, the Anzisha Prize – as part of the important work of identifying, supporting, and developing young entrepreneurs on the African continent.

Speaking of this important milestone, Managing Editor Didi Onwu emphasised that this is not just another documentary about Africa, but a collection of evidence of jobs-generative and enterprising ingenuity among African youth.

“It is more than just a story. The Journey represents the future these entrepreneurs want and how they are going about building it,” she says, adding that it is not an ordinary documentary, “it highlights their desire and resolve to realise a change in their socio-economic circumstances, and a tenacious drive to achieve entrepreneurial success.”

From Nairobi to Johannesburg, the series highlights the challenges, trials and tribulations of these entrepreneurs and highlights their stellar achievements with 1075 jobs created including 312 permanent employment and $1.4 million in revenue. These entrepreneurs have secured over $5 million in investments.

Transformation Success! PaySpace wins ‘Transformation Project of the Year’ at the Global Payroll Awards 2024

PaySpace, a pioneer in modernising local and global payroll software, has been awarded Transformation Project of the Year. The winning project implemented and integrated modern payroll and human capital management (HCM) services for a major financial institution, serving 50 000 employees across 45 legal entities in 8 countries.

In collaboration with Workday and the financial organisation, this work replaced the group’s on-premise ERP/HCM solution with Workday for HCM and PaySpace for Payroll. PaySpace is the first Workday Global Payroll Cloud Certified (GPC) partner with headquarters in Africa.

Overhauling the group’s human capital management by Workday and payroll implementation by PaySpace was a complex, technical, and multi-wave project. By automating 95 percent of integrations, PaySpace eliminated manual data entry and error correction, reducing labour costs and improving accuracy while complying with strict governance processes within the major financial service provider.