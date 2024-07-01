East Coast Radio has revealed its refreshed line-up, designed to deliver unparalleled entertainment and engagement to listeners across KwaZulu-Natal.

This strategic update introduces fresh talent while maintaining consistency by retaining listeners’ favourite radio personalities.

“We are excited to officially welcome Ndabe (Zonde) to our line-up. His journey from competition runner-up to a respected voice on air underscores our commitment to nurturing local talent and providing exceptional radio content to our listeners,” said ECR’s programming manager, Travis Bussiahn.

“Our line-up isn’t just about individuals; it’s about a team dedicated to serving KwaZulu-Natal every day. As we look ahead, we’re focused on bringing more exciting promotions, events, and music to our listeners, cementing ECR’s position as KZN’s NO.1 hub of information and entertainment in the province.”

East Coast Breakfast with Darren, Sky and Carmen remains the flagship show, celebrating a year of laughter and entertainment every morning from 6-9 am. Their dynamic presence is showcased through great content moments, hit music, and community-focused initiatives like the Big Favour. Over the past year, the Big Favour has facilitated numerous community projects, raising significant funds of over R5 million and supporting causes such as the recent Tongaat relief efforts.

Carol Ofori, the daytime queen, continues to inspire listeners with her show, featuring segments like Women Crush Wednesday, which highlights South African women excelling in their fields during the 9am to 12pm slot.

Danny Guselli now leads the Workday Lunch Show from 12-3 pm, offering a fresh perspective with compelling discussions and great music. This move from Weekend Top 40 to a weekday slot underscores his growing influence and popularity. Listeners can now catch Styles Mbatha as he takes the reins of the Weekend Top 40 on Saturdays from 10 am to 2 pm and provides some Sunday good vibes in the same time slot.

The drive team, hosted by Stacey and J Sbu from 3-6 pm, adds high-powered energy to the afternoon, delivering content that resonates with listeners and keeps them entertained on their way home.

ECR proudly welcomes Ndabe Zondi, a standout from ECR’s 2021 radio presenter search competition, where he was the runner-up. Ndabe has honed his skills behind the scenes at the station’s studios over the years, and now steps into the spotlight to host the Early Breakfast Show every weekday from 4-6 am.

Full line up

Weekdays

Early Breakfast with Ndabe – 4-6AM

East Coast Breakfast with Darren, Sky and Carmen – 6-9AM

Daytime Carol Ofori – 9-12PM

Daytime Danny Guselli – 12-3PM

Afternoon Drive with Stacey and J Sbu – 3-6PM

Live with Deon G 6-9PM

Weeknights Tee Xaba – 9-12AM (Mon-Thurs)

Fridays

Early Breakfast with Ndabe – 4-6AM

East Coast Breakfast with Darren, Sky and Carmen – 6-9AM

Daytime Carol Ofori – 9-12PM

Daytime Danny Guselli – 12-3PM

Afternoon Drive with Stacey and J Sbu – 3-6PM

Party People with Deon G 6-9PM

Sam Cele 9-1AM

Saturdays

Weekend Breakfast with Mike V- 6-10AM

Top 40 with Styles – 10AM-2PM

Shaina-Rae – 2-5PM

Best Of Breakfast 5 – 6PM

Sam Cele 6 – 10PM

Sundays