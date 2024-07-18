[PRESS OFFICE] The simplicity, and seriousness, of Pacman. The inner ninja released with a 20c coin playing Double Dragon.

The teenage thrill of Leisure Suit Larry and the timeless marvel of Super Mario. From arcade games, TV games and computer games, I loved the escape, entertainment and enthrallment of diving into an electronic world of mesmerising on-screen engagement.

Fast forward a few years, add some additional RAM and processing power and the Nintendo LCD game became a Game Boy and the Golden Games 150 in one cartridge, with the joystick, was replaced with the PSP and X-Box.

Computer games became networked environments and the old-school, coin driven, arcade fraternity has become an industry worth just over $330 million in South Africa.

Mobile advances

Advancements in mobile phone technology have meant that the ‘snake’ craze of the late ’90s and early 2000s has also changed mobile gaming dramatically.

A study conducted by GeoPoll around gaming in Africa indicates that more than 80% of those surveyed in South Africa are regular gamers with 92% using their mobile phone for gaming. Candy Crush leads the way with Android being the dominant device amongst gamers.

Like my Sonic the Hedgehog days, participants in the GeoPoll survey game for fun, entertainment, stress relief and relaxation. The average African gamer spends one to three hours daily on their mobile for gaming purposes and spends up to R100 a month to enhance their in-game experience!

Gaming, in my perception, has always been a niche market, but reviewing some of the latest literature, the South African market has over 26 million active gamers. Coupled with the average screen time, and yearly mobile in-game spend, it’s a lucrative market of passionate, loyal and engaged users.

Tremendous potential in Africa

Mobile certainly leads the way, but console and computer gaming are also lucrative spaces for developers, investors and creatives. The gaming market in Africa holds tremendous growth potential, with the GeoPoll survey highlighting the significance of developing locally relevant and representative games.

More than half of the respondents agree (37%) or strongly agree (19%) that cultural relevance is important in a game. Additionally, a significantly higher number of respondents believe that there are not enough games featuring characters that resemble them (44%).

For younger generations, gaming eclipses ‘down-time’ and has become a more integrated part of their lives. Both Gen Z and Gen Alpha use gaming to create, socialise, learn and even attend music concerts. Many gamers see gaming and the associated spaces as a virtual third reality where they can develop unique on-line identities and personas.

Modern gamer

With the (engaged) backdrop of the young modern gamer, brands are looking for unique ways to connect with an evolving audience. The key is understanding why consumers choose to ‘game’, and what they seek from the experience.

Using gaming platforms to just serve ads and commercial content is a wasted opportunity. The true value lies in crafting gaming experiences that engage young audiences in a fun and meaningful way, aligning authentically with the brand and fitting seamlessly into the platform.

This approach allows brands to build communities, enhance customer loyalty, and explore new revenue opportunities effectively through gaming platforms.

Despite the large virtual world that games create, there is still a human element that amplifies the space and experience. Streamers are gamers who live stream their real time gaming experience.

Olympic e-sports games

In a sense they are influencers in the space and often garner huge followings and even could influence how games are developed or structured. Gaming in contemporary youth culture is no longer a casual hobby and has developed into several formal structures within the gaming ecosystem.

E-Sports has developed gaming into a professional, competitive code. Having been developed over many years, the E-Sports arena is now a dynamic discipline where players compete individually or as a team in online and networked environments.

Although a question mark is often raised over the concept of gaming being a sport, some argue it is a competition, and the inclusion by the International Olympic Committee of E-Sports is a game changer. In 2025 Saudi Arabia will host the inaugural Olympic Esports Games.

Legends of the Multiplayer

With heightened global interest in competitive gaming, and local buy-in from professionals and enthusiasts alike, the opportunity to create weekly content and engagement has been heightened. Online tutorials, streamers, commentary and player communities have inspired a new television show in South Africa, Legends of the Multiplayer.

It’s a new reality show to find the ultimate gaming legend. The series will flight on e.tv and Open View channels.

MediaHeads 360 are Level 1 BEE media specialists that develop and implement integrated, strategic and creative marketing campaigns across mulitple media platforms.

MediaHeads 360, previously known as RadioHeads, was founded in 2005 to leverage years of radio expertise and media relationships to deliver innovative and disruptive media solutions. Its only natural that as business grows, we can offer clients more. As MediaHeads 360, we are more than just a 30-second generic producer, we are media specialists that deliver seamless content marketing by building brand messaging that speaks to audiences across radio, TV and digital.

Today, the company creates holistic result-driven solutions from start to finish for advertisers and media channels. Our services are inspired by our 360 approach and include idea generation, production, implementation, campaign tracking, syndication, research, branded content, content marketing, mobile broadcasts, social media amplification, activations, influencer marketing, tactical television and radio campaigns. MediaHeads 360 is focused on amplifying and optimising the reach and impact of client’s campaigns. In addition, we leverage our excellent relationships with media owners to negotiate with platforms across the country, to give you the best value all-round.

At MediaHeads 360,